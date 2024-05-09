IN PHOTOS: Duke star Jared McCain shares glimpses of his intense gym workout session ahead of 2024 NBA draft

After declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, former Duke guard Jared McCain took his followers on a behind-the-scenes look at his gym training as he gears up for the NBA Draft.

Sharing pictures of weightlifting, ropes, and stamina training, McCain was in high spirits ahead of the draft as his caption too suggested.

"Everything good, everything pure"

A five-star recruit from the class of 2023, Jared McCain was a prize acquisition for the Blue Devils as they navigated the post-Mike Krzyzewski era in Year 2 under Coach Jon Scheyer.

Before joining Duke, however, McCain had already built up a stellar resume, especially with his time at the Centennial High School. A back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in California, he was a McDonald's All-Amerian thanks to an all-around stat line averaging 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.5 steams.

After a strong recruitment process, his decision came down to 4 teams - Gonzaga, Kansas, and Houston, before he ultimately chose the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard had a strong year for Duke, with 3-point shooting becoming his calling card.

Averaging 14.3 points and 5 rebounds per contest, Jared wasn't tasked with many ball-handling opportunities, instead adopting a sniper role, where he thrived on 46%, 41.4% and 88% splits from the field, downtown, and the free-throw line respectively.

His performance earned him a spot on the ACC All-Rookie Team and he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft soon after, joining the player pool on April 13, 2024.

Where does Jared McCain land in NBA mock drafts?

With an elite shooting stroke, good for 41.4% from long range in his lone season at Duke, Jared McCain provides one of the most sought-after commodities in the NBA, with a number of locations serving as potential ideal destinations.

Further, his 5 rebounds per game show a willingness to crash the boards that could prove valuable to many NBA squads. According to most NBA mock drafts, the 20-year-old is a first-round draft pick, who may fall just outside the lottery. The latest mock drafts see him going to the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th overall pick.

Jared McCain is also set to work out for the Golden State Warriors, joining a group of 5 other players for the session on Thursday, May 9th. He will be joined by 4 other guards - Boise State's Chibuzo Agbo, Santa Clara's Adama Bal, Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer, and Weber State's Dillon Jones.

Alongside the bevy of guards, the Warriors will also be bringing in Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan to check out the forward spot. Golden State holds the 52nd pick in the second round, courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their first-round pick is top-four protected but with the team having a 3.4% chance of landing in the top 4, it should, in all likelihood, go to the Portland Trailblazers.

Which team do you think would be best suited to draft and develop McCain? Let us know in the comments below.