Iowa’s Callie Levin welcomes 4 new Hawkeyes teammates with 2-word reaction

Callie Levin is ready to roll with Iowa's new lineup for the 2025-26 NCAA season. The incoming sophomore welcomed four new teammates on Instagram on Monday, dropping a two-word reaction to their jersey numbers for the upcoming campaign.

Levin shared a post from the Iowa Hawkeyes' Instagram account announcing what the newcomers will be wearing next season. Addie Deal was given the No. 7 jersey while Journey Houston will wear No. 8. Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright and Layla Hays will wear No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

"Squad fr," Levin wrote.

Callie Levin shared her reaction to Iowa announcing the jersey numbers of the newcomers for the 2025-26 NCAA season on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@callieelevinn

The future looks bright for the Hawkeyes, who are seeking their first Final Four appearance since the Caitlin Clark era. Leading their recruits is five-star prospect Addie Deal, who came from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Deal was selected for the McDonald's All-American Game after averaging 19.9 points, 7.0 boards, 5.9 dimes and 3.4 steals in her senior year. She helped the West team to a 104-82 victory in the showpiece event.

How Callie Levin fared for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024-25 NCAA season

The Iowa Hawkeyes exceeded expectations following the departure of superstar Caitlin Clark, advancing to the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 22-10 slate.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Callie Levin (#32) celebrates from the bench in their first-round game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Photo: Imagn

Callie Levin made eight appearances during that period, averaging 4.1 minutes per contest. The freshman guard failed to score in those games, shooting a combined 0-for-3 from the field. She came off the bench for Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, playing nine minutes against Wisconsin. Levin recorded three assists and one rebound in the Hawkeyes' 81-54 victory.

Levin finally found the scoresheet in her NCAA Tournament debut against No. 11 seed Murray State, dropping two points in Iowa's 92-57 win in the first round. Levin, who shot 1-for-2 from the floor, also grabbed two rebounds and issued two assists in five minutes of action.

The Hawkeyes' title dreams ended in the second round, though, losing 96-62 to No. 3 seed Oklahoma. Levin saw action for two minutes in that heavy defeat.

