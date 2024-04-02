"Kim Mulkey is cut from the same cloth": Dan Patrick highlights similarities between LSU HC & legendary CBB coach Bob Knight

In a recent episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," host Dan Patrick weighed in on a Washington Post profile of Kim Mulkey. Patrick compared her coaching style to Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, emphasizing their shared intensity and relentless focus on winning.

LSU head women's basketball coach's coaching style­ is well-known for its relentle­ss drive and serious nature. A re­cent profile by the Washington Post highlighted Mulke­y's intense outbursts toward officials and distrust of reporte­rs.

Responding to the profile that Mulkey labeled a "hit piece," Patrick said:

"Bob took matters into his own hands, literally, with one of his players, Neil Reed. But Kim Mulkey is tough."

"Players transferred in to play for her. She wants to win. You may not like it, but I don't look at her as a villain. She just wins."

"So if we want to trumpet Bob Knight and recognize his greatness, Kim Mulkey is cut from the same cloth."

Mulkey's journe­y held challenges, controve­rsies, yet a drive for triumph. He­r NCAA suspension in 2013 for refere­e critique ignited de­bates. Defending Baylor during its football scandal showe­d her bold stance.

Knight, a Hall of Fame coach known for his intense demeanor and focus on winning, faced his fair share of criticism throughout his career. Yet, like Mulkey, he cultivated a reputation for molding successful teams and producing results.

Kim Mulkey faces allegations of intimidation and harsh coaching style

In a recent profile by Kent Babb of the Washington Post, allegations against LSU head women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey surfaced.

Former players alleged that Mulkey's coaching often involved heated confrontations, with staff occasionally confiscating players' phones to prevent recordings.

One incident in 2022 saw Mulkey reportedly berating the team after a heated altercation between players. A source lamented not recording the meeting, describing Mulkey as "ballistic."

"My regret in this life, I didn't record this meeting," person present in the meeting said.

Mulkey and her attorneys denied allegations of discrimination, citing statements from other players. Former player Brittney Griner, a nine-time WNBA All-Star, wrote in her memoir about Mulkey's emphasis on privacy. In response to the impending article, Mulkey labeled it a "hit piece" and threatened legal action.

"I've hired the best defamation law firm in the country, and I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me," Mulkey said.

Aside from this, Mulkey's LSU team, reigning national champions, advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament with a victory over UCLA.