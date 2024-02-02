Kyle Filipowski NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Duke center ft. New Orleans Pelicans 

Kyle Filipowski is in the midst of a strong sophomore season for the Duke Blue Devils after joining the program as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He averaged 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 28.2% from the 3-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

While he was projected as a first-round and potential lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Filipowski decided to return to Duke for another year. He is averaging 17.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.8 bpg while shooting 50.4% from the field, 37.3% from the 3-point range and 65.7% from the free-throw line.

He has shown plenty of upside as a well-rounded and versatile big man. Furthermore, his nearly 10% jump in 3-point shooting percentage will add to his value. Here's a look at five potential landing spots for the Duke center:

Kyle Filipowski's 5 potential landing spots

#1: New Orleans Pelicans

While the New Orleans Pelicans have a strong young core of players aged 26 and younger, center Jonas Valanciunas will be 32 years old by the time the next season begins. Furthermore, he will be a free agent after the season. Adding Filipowski and his ability to stretch the floor would open up the paint for Zion Williamson.

#2: Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled offensively after trading long-time face of the franchise Damian Lillard in the offseason. Meanwhile, they have not gotten much from center Deandre Ayton, who is averaging a career-low 13.6 points per game in his first season with the franchise and sixth in the league. While Portland has young backcourt talent, they could target Filipowski as a long-term replacement for Ayton.

#3: Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are having a rough season as they have a laundry list of injuries, including both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Furthermore, they traded center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. If the Grizzlies don't move their pick, they could look to add Filipowski to play alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

#4: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have plenty of young talent as they have just two players over the age of 26 years old. They have struggled at rebounding the basketball and shooting from the perimeter, however, and a talented big man like Filipowski could help in both departments.

#5: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls remain one of the biggest question marks heading into the trade deadline. While they are in position to reach the play-in tournament, they aren't serious contenders and arguably lack young talent. If this is the year the Bulls decide to sell, Nikola Vucevic will likely be one of the players moved. Chicago could target Kyle Filipowski as a replacement.