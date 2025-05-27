  • home icon
  "Miss him so damn much!": Fans reminisce Coach K as Duke shares snaps from K Academy over the years feat. JJ Redick, Kyrie Irving and more

“Miss him so damn much!”: Fans reminisce Coach K as Duke shares snaps from K Academy over the years feat. JJ Redick, Kyrie Irving and more

By Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan
Modified May 27, 2025 21:43 GMT
Kyrie Irving, Coach K
Duke's basketball fantasy camp set to commence from Wednesday | Image credits: @dukembb/Instagram

K Academy, an initiative named after Duke's legendary Coach K, is set to embark on its 22nd rendition from Wednesday to Saturday. Known as America's best basketball fantasy camp, the event allows participants to experience life as a Blue Devils player or assistant coach for a few days.

The school's Instagram handle posted snippets from over the years on Tuesday. Alongside Mike Krzyzewski, the carousel featured Paolo Banchero, Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and other program stars.

"K Academy Year 22 loading‼️🐐," the post read.
With a sense of nostalgia, fans rushed to the comment section to react to the upcoming event.

"Slide 7 has me smiling so hard," a user wrote.
"I swear Coach K looks like he can still coach for a loooooooong time!!!! Miss him so damn much!" A fan added.
"Man Zoubek!! I haven’t seen him since the natty!! It’s good to see some of these guys are still doing well for themselves!!! 💙💙💙," another user added.
Others expressed a desire to lace up for the K Academy.

"I Can’t wait to have 25,12,11 in the championship game of the K Academy in 2040," a fan wrote.
"Definitely missing camp! Last year was my first year. I'm coming back next year," a user added.
"I cannot express how badly i wish i was up there - as a lifelong Duke fan whose dad is an alum & former Duke athlete! - just to be in the same building and be able to breathe in the same air as all these guys would be damn near magical," another fan commented.
Fans react to Mike Krzyzewski's annual camp | via @dukembb/Instagram

How to participate in Coach K's K Academy at Duke?

Coach K's annual fantasy basketball camp is open for participants aged 35 or over, with an option to operate as a player or as an assistant coach.

All the hoopers undergo tryouts, drafts, practices, film sessions and competitive games. As a coaching staff member, one would work directly under Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer.

The 2025 K Academy event has a registration fee of $13,000. It is inclusive of sporting gear, accommodation and meals. All the 60+ competitive games will occur at Cameron Indoor Stadium and K Center.

Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.

Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.

Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.

When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once.

bell-icon Manage notifications