“One very grateful boy”: USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb shares sweet snap of son with new Nike Air Jordans

Lindsay Gottlieb is enjoying the offseason with her family and through off-court ventures. The USC coach is fresh off a stint at Atlantic Avenue Park in East Los Angeles last week to honor the memory of the late Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant. Gottlieb helped inaugurate a renovated outdoor basketball court and led a basketball clinic for the students of St. Alphonsus School.

On Sunday, the coach shared another moment of joy on her Instagram profile. Gottlieb posted a photo of her son, Jordan Peter Martin, dressed up in a Lakers' t-shirt and holding a pair of Air Jordan 14 "Black/White."

"Thank you @nikebasketball One very grateful boy!" she wrote.

Gottlieb posted a photo of her son, Jordan Peter Martin, with a pair of Air Jordan | via @coachlindsayg/ig

Originally released in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 was initially inspired by Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello. It is also the last shoe that the six-time NBA champion donned for the Chicago Bulls. The "Black/White" colorway debuted in 2023 as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2023 line-up with a retail price of $200, per Sneaker News.

Lindsay Gottlieb has yet to share whether her 7-year-old son plans on making a mark in the world of basketball. However, he has become a familiar face around the USC Trojans' program over the years.

"College athletics are so family-oriented," Gottlieb said in an interview with SFGate. "It’s really neat to integrate the two most important things to me - my job and this team, and then my own family."

Lindsay Gottlieb's recruit becomes the top player in ESPN's ranking of the 2025 class

When Jazzy Davison announced her allegiance to Lindsay Gottlieb's program in September 2024, she was ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2025 class.

ESPN evaluated the high school recruits last month, based on notable events like the Nike Hoop Summit, McDonald's All-American and more. The updated list saw Davison as the best player in the present class, topping Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts, who were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Jazzy Davison's two-way versatility will allow Lindsay Gottlieb with lineup flexibility. It will be an integral factor in USC's 2025-26 season, where the program is expected to be without star player JuJu Watkins.

