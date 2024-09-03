Orlando's Cole Anthony asked fans to support Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan's clothing brand despite him "bailing" Magic star on one occasion

Cole Anthony was among the NBA stars who showed up at Kiyan Anthony's pop-up shop in Essex, New York. Anthony founded the "One Way" clothing brand in February and gradually grew it financially to hold one of the first events behind the brand.

In episode 8 of Overtime's documentary on Anthony, the Orlando Magic guard was seen visiting Anthony's shop to buy t-shirts. Additionally, Cole showed his support for Kiyan Anthony's off-court ventures, even though he mentioned that the youngster had skipped a workout session with him a few hours earlier.

"Kiyan having a pop-up shop, man, had to come support young fells man," the NBA star said. "Even though, even though, he bailed on me this morning, we supposed to have a workout," he added. (10:44)

Even though he believes Orlando to be his home, Cole Anthony is celebrated widely in New York due to his teenage hooping years in the state’s circuit. He grew up playing basketball in the Big Apple before transferring to Oak Hill, Carmelo Anthony’s high school, for his senior year.

Cole and Kiyan often set up personal workouts, where they work on the youngster's game and also dabble in competitive runs against each other. The 17-year-old believes that Cole has a similar mindset, which naturally sparked a mentor-mentee bond.

Kiyan Anthony will make his first college visit after declaring his top six programs

Anthony narrowed down his offers to Ohio State, Syracuse Orange, Scarlet Rutgers, Florida State, USC and Auburn Tigers. The Long Island Lutheran's guard will embark on official school/coach visits in the coming months before revealing his commitment.

The 17-year-old will begin ticking off the schools with the farthest destination on his list, the University of Southern California.

Kiyan Anthony will visit the USC Trojans from September 14 to 16. The four-star shooting guard will be one of the first players from the 2025 class to talk about basketball's future under Eric Musselman’s leadership.

Details about Anthony’s next college visit are unknown. However, fans can expect him to visit Auburn and Florida State simultaneously. The two universities are under 200 miles from each other.

Similarly, visits to Syracuse and Rutgers can come around the same time as they are within 250 miles of each other and closer to Anthony’s home.

