"Reverse MJ meme": $50M worth Trae Young pokes fun at Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's shrugs amid loss in intense game against Caitlin Clark

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young reacted to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes eliminated defending champs LSU from March Madness, 94-87, thanks to another insane scoring and shooting performance from Clark.

Young poked fun at LSU coach Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese`s flustered reactions to Clark`s shooting barrage. The $50 million-worth basketball star (as per On3) reacted to a post by Bleacher Report that showed Van Lith and Reese`s reactions after two of Clark`s baskets.

He tweeted that it`s basically the "Reverse MJ meme:"

As of this writing, Trae Young`s post has been liked almost 10k times. Hailey Van Lith`s reaction is probably among the most viewed out there, shrugging after Clark hit another three, as if saying, "what else can I do?"

Young`s reaction is an obvious ode to Michael Jordan`s iconic "Shrug" in the 1992 NBA Finals. Just like Clark, MJ torched the Blazers from downtown, knocking down six threes in the first half and ending with 35 points at the break.

That's the most ever scored in a half in NBA Finals history. Jordan ended with 39 points and 11 assists, going 6-of-10 from rainbow country in the Bulls` eventual 122-89 victory.

However, Caitlin Clark is ostensibly a far better 3-point shooter than Jordan ever was. Against LSU, the Des Moines native sank nine 3-pointers (going 9-of-20) to set a NCAA women`s March Madness record of 538 total career 3-pointers (via Sportsnet.ca).

Trae Young, rest of sports world react to Iowa`s victory

It wasn`t just Trae Young who tuned in to the Hawkeyes` victory over the Tigers. The rest of the sports world chimed in as well. Fellow NBA players like Josh Hart of the Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks` Patrick Beverley gave Caitlin Clark her props (via ESPN).

For now, the basketball world will be locked in on the upcoming Women`s Final Four games. Iowa will battle Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies, who beat USC and their own scoring dynamo, Juju Watkins. On the other side, it will be Dawn Staley and the still-unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks go up against 3-seeded NC State.

This year`s men`s and women`s Final Four marks the first time that two schools (NC State and UConn) have both their men`s and women`s squads on the threshold of a national championship game. As such, things are bound to be legendary sports cinema.