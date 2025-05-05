Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah shares wholesome moments with HoFer Gary Payton's grandkid

Fresh off her stint at the 2025 USA Basketball 3X Nationals, Me'Arah O'Neal wasted no time in putting some shots up. However, in a heartwarming display of passing on the game spirit to the next generation, she shared a clip of her hooping with Gary Payton's grandkid, Jacoby.

O'Neal posted a video on her IG story on Sunday, where she let Raquel Payton's son take a shot at the basket and steal the ball from her.

"@jacoby_deuce eliteeee defenses," she wrote.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter hooping with Gary Payton's grandkid | via @mearahoneal_/Instagram

This is not the first time Me'Arah O'Neal has displayed her bond with Jacoby to her fans. Last month, she posted an image of the younger one dressed in Jr. Suns jersey and headband during a basketball session.

The connection between Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton's families stems from the early 2000s when the two legends played for the Los Angeles Lakers. They also paired up years later for a championship run with Dwayne Wade and the Miami Heat, playing more than 160 games together in the NBA.

Alongside Shaq's daughter, his son Shareef O'Neal has also shared his interactions with Jacoby on social media. He posted a birthday story for Payton's grandson in September 2024.

Me'Arah O'Neal will run it back with Florida

Me'Arah O'Neal is set to return to Florida for her sophomore year in the 2025-26 season. The McDonald's All-American announced the news with a highlight mix of her freshman year on Instagram and X.

The video posted on April 17 opened with the trending clip of Kodak Black and Kai Cenat saying "I ain't going nowhere, I don’t go anywhere, I'm not gonna go nowhere..."

Me'Arah O'Neal saw 13.6 minutes of action in her first college year and started eight out of 35 contests. She averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks while making 42.5% of her attempts.

Her best game of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks in February, showcasing her scoring prowess in full form. O'Neal went 85.7% from the field to score 19 points and four rebounds in a 108-78 road win.

