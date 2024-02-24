Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal shares hilarious meme for $400 million worth Lakers legend via latest IG post

Over the years, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been pranked several times by his kids, who almost always post the clips on social media platforms.

As they've grown up, they have taken to more subtle ways to pull the leg of $400 million worth Shaq (as per Forbes).

Texas Southern guard Shaqir O'Neal is well known for his hilarious memes on his Instagram page, and on Thursday, he unleashed one on his father. Shaq, famous for shattering several backboards in his heyday, was seen dunking on a shark in the meme Shaqir shared.

Shaquille O'Neal gets dream Orlando Magic jersey retirement

There were a lot of firsts between Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic. He was their first No. 1 NBA draft pick in 1992 from the LSU Tigers, and soon after, he became their first Rookie of the Year winner in 1993.

He led the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 1994 and its first NBA Finals appearance in 1995. In short, he is a certified legend in Orlando and richly deserved the lavish Feb. 13 ceremony thrown in his honor and attended by his family.

Alex Martins, Orlando's CEO, summarized Shaquille O'Neal's impact on the franchise.

“There’s no one more deserving to be the first than Shaq,” Martins said. “Shaq put the Orlando Magic on the map. And the foundation of his Hall of Fame career started right here in Orlando.”

Shaq was full of praise for the Magic, who nurtured him into a certified NBA player before he moved on to win titles with other teams.

“You know, there’s an old saying: Never forget where you come from,” O’Neal said. “And my professional career started here. I’ve been living here mostly all my life. The fans have been hospitable. The people have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would happen.”

Shaquille O'Neal sent the Orlando Magic fans into raptures with his final declaration during the ceremony.

"This will be the most impressive one," O'Neal said. "LSU, I knew. Lakers, I kind of knew. This one, I didn't know. To start here and to put in the work and to play four years and to be honored this way, this will probably be the most special one. This is where it all started.”

Shaq's No. 34 jersey was retired by the LA Lakers in 2013, while his No. 34 was retired by the Miami Heat in 2016.

With his No. 32 Orlando Magic jersey retirement, he has joined an elite cast of players to have their numbers retired by three different franchises, including Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich.