“I’m still looking to be an owner” – Shaquille O'Neal hints interest in owning Orlando Magic

Shaquille O'Neal is a former NBA player who has invested his earning by investing in a ton of businesses, growing his entrepreneurship empire. In a recent interview, the former All-Star big man shared his other interests that relates to basketball, which includes acquiring a team in the NBA that he used to play for.

Shaq was recently asked about his future basketball endeavors, which heavily revolved around coaching. The four-time champion shared that he isn't interested in coaching, despite having coached his son's AAU team. O'Neal detailed that no one has reached out to him about coaching, and he's fine by it.

Futhermore, he was able to share his plans of acquiring the Orlando Magic, the team that drafted him in 1992.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody has ever called me about coaching, but I'm still looking to be an owner." Shaq said.

"I'm interested in a certain team in Florida... It's not Miami."

The Magic is currently owned by RDV Sports, which is spearheaded by Dan DeVos, the son of Richard DeVos. The team has been under their owndership since being added as an expansion team back in the 1989-90 season. Given how O'Neal has grown his wealth, it looks like acquiring the team could come to fruition soon.

You might also be interested in reading this: Draymond Green covertly takes shot at Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley for mocking Anthony Davis' injury

How good did Shaquille O'Neal play when he was with the Magic?

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA for his dominance and legacy he left on the court. Since starting his career in the league, he was already a standout due to the reputation he built back in college as an unstoppable force. With that said, let's take a look at how well he played for his first team in the association, the Magic.

O'Neal only had four seasons playing for Orlando, but that was enough for him to leave a lasting impression in the team. In his rookie season, he took the league by storm and was named an All-Star in his first season in the professional league. He finished the season as the winner of the Rookie of the Year award.

His sophomore season was even more impressive as he led the Magic to their first playoff appearance. Although they were swept by the Indiana Pacers in the first-round, that was enough momentum for the next season.

Shaq led Orlando to their first Finals appearance in his third season in the NBA. O'Neal and the team were swept by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets. However, the 15-time All-Star proved once again that he can be a franchise star and leader for the Magic.

Also read: “I ain’t making fun of nobody” – Shaquille O'Neal brazenly defends himself mocking Anthony Davis’ injury

Poll : 0 votes