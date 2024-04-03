"She is Peyton Manning, she is Tom Brady": Pat McAfee sparks bold comparisons for Caitlin Clark after Iowa takes down defending champs LSU

In yet another display of skill and determination, Caitlin Clark propelled the Iowa Hawkeyes to their second consecutive Final Four appearance with a mesmerizing performance against defending champions LSU. Clark showcased her prowess by sinking nine 3-pointers and amassing 41 points and 12 assists in a 94-87 triumph on Monday night.

Pat McAfee, effusive in his praise for Caitlin Clark, drew striking parallels between her and legendary sports icons on his show, The Pat McAfee Show. He said,

"And if you watch her, it's like, Oh, she is. She's like, Oh yeah, she's Peyton Manning, you know, she's Tom Brady. She's Serena Williams. She is Wayne Gretzky."

Reflecting on Clark's exceptional performance, McAfee marveled at her ability to surpass expectations. He remarked,

"She just continues to, to surpass what she, like, last night, they...you could tell from the opening tip like she hits a three on the first possession. It's like, okay she's gonna dominate this game tonight and she knows she needs to."

Caitlin Clark's notable­ accomplishment was one more highlight capping an excellent season Whe­re she secure­d college basketball's all-time­ scoring supremacy. Surpassing both Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division I wome­n's record. Along with "Pistol" Pete Maravich's ove­rall Division I mark.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa past LSU to reach Final Four

In a thrilling matchup, top-seeded Iowa secured a spot in the Final Four by defeating LSU. Caitlin Clark expressed how difficult it was to reach this stage, emphasizing their team's belief as the top seed.

"It’s so hard to get back there,” Clark said. “This region was really hard, but we told ourselves we are the one seed for a reason.”

The clash drew widespread attention, with last year's national championship rematch attracting a record 9.9 million viewers. Facing off against LSU's Angel Reese, the sold-out crowd witnessed a memorable showdown.

Reese acknowledged the historical significance of the encounter, highlighting the privilege of playing against another great player.

“I think it’s just great for the sport, just being able to be a part of history. Like I said, no matter which way it went tonight, I know this was going to be a night for the ages,”

Caitlin Clark's milestone moment arrived with a deep 3-pointer that extended Iowa's lead over LSU to 61-52 in the third quarter, making her the all-time Division I leader in career made 3s, with 538. She surpassed former Oklahoma standout Taylor Robertson to clinch the record in just 137 games.

Iowa maintained control, with Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter contributing significantly. Clark's pivotal plays, including a game-changing 3-pointer, ensured Iowa's victory. Despite their lead, Clark remained focused, acknowledging LSU's resilience.

