Super Bowl LIX Halftime performance reaction: Jada Gyamfi has only 1 word for Serena Williams' dance with Kendrick Lamar

Count Jada Gyamfi among the many fans who were impressed with Serena Williams' performance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday night. The Iowa Hawkeyes star shared a video of the tennis legend's dance number on her Instagram story, giving her reaction to Williams's surprise appearance at Caesars Superdome.

The clip showed Williams doing a crip walk while K.Dot performed his Grammy award-winning Drake diss track "Not Like Us." Gyamfi loved the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's cameo, posting a one-word caption with the video.

"Elite," Gyamfi wrote.

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi shared her reaction to Serena Williams' performance in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on her Instagram story on Sunday. Source: Instagram/@jadagyamfi

Serena Williams wasn't the only star that Lamar brought on stage to perform in the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX. SZA also made an appearance with Lamar, with the duo performing their hits "All the Lights" and "Luther." Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson also appeared throughout the rapper's performance, playing the role of Uncle Sam in the show.

Lamar's performance proved to be the most exciting part of Super Bowl Sunday, as the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles didn't live up to the hype. The Eagles cruised to victory in the title game, scoring the first 34 points in Super Bowl LIX before settling for a 40-22 win in the end.

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after his stellar play through the air and on the ground. He dissected the Chiefs' aerial defense, throwing for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also wreaked havoc against Kansas City's defensive line, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Jada Gyamfi's Iowa off to a solid start in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Jada Gyamfi is part of the Iowa Hawkeyes team that has started the season 16-7. However, she has played in just seven games this season, with her last appearance coming against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 22. Gyamfi scored five points and grabbed two rebounds in four minutes of action in that contest.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi (#23) in action against the Washington State Cougars. Photo: Imagn

Jada Gyamfi averaged 0.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists through eight games in her rookie season for Iowa. Her scoring slightly improved during the 2023-24 NCAA season, with the sophomore forward averaging 1.4 points through 20 games. Gyamfi is averaging 2.4 points and 0.7 rebounds this 2024-25 NCAA season.

