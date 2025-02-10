Jalen Hurts Stats Tonight: Eagles QB's passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles walked into the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping to avenge their loss in the big game in 2023 against the same opponents and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The quarterback was spectacular in that gutwrenching 38-35 loss. He finished the game with 307 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 70 rushing yards, and an astonishing three rushing touchdowns, equalling Denver Broncos icon Terrell Davis' record, which he set in his team's Super Bowl 32 win over Green Bay Packers.

Ultimately, it wasn't enough, but the quarterback had a shot at redemption on Sunday. Hurts was keen on getting revenge and silencing his doubters. The Eagles superstar has been touted by many as the weakest link on their star-studded roster. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, he confessed that he was aware of the critics and their opinion only fueled his desire to win.

The 26-year-old had a point to prove and a trophy to win and managed to do both.

Jalen Hurts Stats Tonight in Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Here are Jalen Hurts' numbers from the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs:

Pass completions: 17

Pass attempts: 22

Passing yards: 221

Passing TDs: 2

Interceptions: 1

Rush Attempts: 11

Rushing Yards: 72

Rushing TDs: 1

While he had plenty of help from the defense, the quarterback did hold up his end of the bargain with an incredible performance. He opened the scoring with a patented Tush Push touchdown run which came right after he threw a perfect 27-yard pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Late in the second quarter, he found wide receiver A.J. Brown on a crossing route for the game's first passing touchdown.

Hurts all but ended the Chiefs' odds of winning the game with a 46-yard bomb to wide receiver DeVonta Smith that extended the Eagles' lead to an unassailable 34-0.

Kansas City's defense tried their best to blitz the quarterback, but every time they got in the backfield, he smartly bailed out of the pocket and used his rushing prowess to punish them. He rushed for 72 yards, breaking the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in the Super Bowl, which he set in the heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in 2023.

The only blemish in Hurts' incredible performance was the interception he threw in the second quarter. However, it proved to be inconsequential, as the Eagles claimed the Lombardi Trophy.

