WATCH: $4.4 million worth Cavinder Twins kick off Valentine’s day in style with intense workout session 

The Cavinder twins have established themselves among the brightest social media stars out there. They enjoy an immense fan following and have made the switch from college basketball quite smoothly. Their Valentine's Day post created quite a buzz and garnered a lot of attention for the theme they chose.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their intense workout on the day of love. They reshared a video of them doing ‘pistol squats’ together in the gym. The former basketball sensations also affirmed their love for a Texas-based gym that originally shared the content.

Here is what the 23-year-olds posted:

“Pop’s Gym WLY,” the twins wrote in their Instagram story from their joint IG handle.

The video originally came from Kat Padgett, an online health and wellness coach. She also revealed the number of squats and sets that the twins do whenever they hit the gym together.

“Partner Pistol Squats. LOVE. 3 sets of 8,” Padgett wrote.

The twins regularly share updates on their daily routines. Recently, Hanna cheered for her sister when she returned to basketball recently.

While Haley made a return to the TCU Horned Frogs, Hanna hung her boots to become a full-time social media influencer.

A look at the career of the Cavinder twins

The Cavinder twins were basketball prospects from an early age and lived up to the hype that they had generated. They played three seasons for Fresno State before making a sensational switch to the Miami Hurricanes. The $4.4 million-worth duo led the Hurricanes to the elite eight before they were knocked out by eventual national champions, the LSU Lady Tigers. The Angel Reese-led offense proved too much for them in the end.

The twins then dropped a bombshell by announcing their retirement from college basketball with a year of eligibility still remaining. They wanted to become full-time social media influencers and also hinted at a possible future in WWE. However, Haley decided to return to the court for her last season, this time for the Horned Frogs.

