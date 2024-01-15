WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's men hit Dame time after Bucks record stellar win over Sacramento Kings

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed a thrilling victory in a high-octane game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

After a 129-118 win over the Golden State Warriors, the Bucks continued their winning streak with another thrilling overtime victory against Sacramento, thanks to a 3-pointer by Damian Lillard in OT.

After the thrilling win, Antetokounmpo and Co. celebrated the victory with a team picture. All of them flashed the iconic Dame time while posing for the cameras. The photo has gone viral on social media, having racked up one million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's the video:

The Sacramento Kings took a 141-137 lead with 33.9 seconds remaining. But Giannis Antetokounmpo and his men continued pushing and forced overtime.

Damian Lillard then hit a 3-pointer with just 1.6 seconds left in OT, which secured victory for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Lillard put up 29 points and eight assists.

While NBA got Dame Time, NCAAF world has embraced similar celebration by Colorado QB Sheduer Sanders in 2023

The Shedeur Sanders watch flex is something that became famous in the college football world during the 2023 season. Shedeur and his father, Deion Sanders, joined the Colorado Buffaloes last year with the hopes of changing the program's fortunes.

Shedeur Sanders started flexing his watch every time the Buffs won a game during the season. He flexed his customized Audemar Piguet Royal Oak 15,500, which caught the attention of many and was termed 'The Shedeur' by DJ Khaled. No doubt, it bears a close resemblance to Damian Lillard's iconic celebration.

Unfortunately, the Buffs ended their debut campaign under Coach Prime with a 4-8 record, which was better than their 1-11 2022 season. However, fans have a lot more expectations from Deion Sanders and his ability to make Colorado a playoff contender in the near future.

