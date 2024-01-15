"Will always celebrate who you are": Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancee Mariah Riddlesprigger defends Thanasis amid heavy trolling

Being an NBA standout inevitably brings along a contingent of critics, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is no exception. Moreover, his brother, Thanasis, has consistently faced comparisons to Giannis and has endured mockery whenever he makes mistakes on the basketball court.

The Antetokounmpo family is renowned for their strong bonds, serving as a steadfast support system in challenging times. Giannis' fiancee, Mariah Riddlesprigger, expressed her solidarity with Thanasis on social media, sharing a quote about navigating through life's adversities and dealing with detractors.

“'Haters will broadcast your failure but whisper your success.' We will always celebrate who you are, on and off the court!! Keep being GREAT Uncle TA. We love you," posts Mariah on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans expressed their encouragement as Thanasis continues to pursue his NBA journey. while the player replied with three emojis, depicting a face holding back tears.

This season, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has struggled. The 31-year-old is limited to 4.3 minutes and averaging 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 16 games. The Bucks have him on an expiring contract, where he earns $2.01 million in his sixth season.

Over his playing career, Thanasis has pocketed $6.7 million in five seasons in the NBA.

Who is Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiance, Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiancee, Mariah Riddlesprigger, plays a vital role in supporting the NBA superstar both in his basketball career and family life. She's a former volleyball player who holds a degree in sports management.

The couple, parents to Liam Charles, Maverick Shai and Eva Brooke, form a close-knit family. Details about the early stages of their relationship are private. The family expanded with the birth of their three children in 2020, 2021 and 2023 respectively.

In May 2021, Riddlesprigger launched her clothing brand 'Sincerely, Mariah', focusing on comfort with a touch of positivity like 'undeniably worthy' and 'unapologetically me'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger also participate in philanthropy activities like organizing a diaper drive and establishing the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation in 2022, supporting the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

The couple prioritizes family time, as seen in their social media posts.

This summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed a three-year, $186 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, making him part of the team at least until the 2026-27 season. He also has a $79 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

This season, Giannis is averaging 31.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a night.