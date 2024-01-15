"Curry see? That's how you do it": Bucks fans in frenzy after Damian Lillard's maiden 'Dame Time' shot in Milwaukee

Sunday evening saw two of the best offensive teams, Milwaukee Bucks (28-12) and Sacramento Kings (23-16), go head-to-head in a shot fest. The game did not disappoint as Fiserv Forum witnessed the game go into an overtime thriller, with the Bucks pulling out with a gutsy win 143-142.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, a triple-double in 40 minutes. While he had the chance to ice the game in the last 5 seconds of the fourth quarter, he missed a free throw after making three. De'Aaron Fox got the ball at the half-court after a quick outlet pass and tied the game to overtime.

Damian Lillard is known for making big shots in late-game situations and gave the fans a treat with a spectacular game-winner buzzer-beating shot to win for the Bucks with a 35-foot-3 pointer.

NBA fans shared their reactions to Damian Lillard's game winner, one said:

"Curry see? That’s how you do it"

Other fans also shared their reactions, here are a few:

After 41 minutes of play, Lillard finished with 29 points, four rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 9/23 from the field and 5/13 from beyond the arc.

Play by play lead up to Damian Lillard's clutch buzzer beater

Kings have a quick-paced offense with a 117.0 net offensive rating, and it showed to begin this one. Fox was getting most of the buckets early on, going 4-of-5 in the game's opening for 12 points. Headed into the second, the Kings held a 37-32 lead.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring and drew fouls on Alex Len. The Bucks overturned the game and regained the lead going into the break. Antetokounmpo had 14 points at the break, Fox had 16.

Malik Beasley continued to shoot well in the third, crucial to the Bucks maintaining their halftime lead. He scored 21 points in the first three quarters, leading the Bucks and giving them a 95-91 advantage going into the fourth.

A furious Mike Brown expulsion capped off the exciting fourth quarter. After a missed free throw, the Kings tied the game with a basket by Fox, forcing overtime to conclude at 128–128.

Late into overtime, Brook Lopez and Kevin Huerter traded three-pointers, keeping the Kings ahead with 142-140 within 7 seconds left to play.

Lillard rushed down the court and decided to take matters into his own hands with just seconds left in overtime and the Bucks behind by two points. Innately, Lillard delivered the dagger, making the game-winning 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 143-142 lead.