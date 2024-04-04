WATCH: LSU star Angel Reese catches spotlight attending Pelicans vs Magic just hours into her 2024 WNBA draft declaration

Angel Reese has been all over the news as the LSU Tigers star announced that she's declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Mere hours after the Vogue Magazine article was released announcing her decision, Reese was spotted sitting courtside with LSU teammate Amani Bartlett for the Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA game on Wednesday.

Here's the video:

The Pelicans must have been star-watching, as the Orlando Magic walked away with a 117-108 road win.

With Angel Reese appearing in New Orleans just hours after making her announcement, it gives fans of the school and the community a chance to celebrate her and give her a collective thank you for her two years with the school, including winning last year's national championship.

Reese has been all over the sports news cycle lately, with her comments about feeling unhappy over the last year and now declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. It will be interesting to see where she winds up in less than two weeks during the draft.

How will Angel Reese be remembered at LSU?

Angel Reese is going to be remembered at Lousiana State University as one of the best athletes to step onto the campus. She's one of the more decorated athletes, winning the national championship last season and also being the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Reese put it beautifully during Senior Day as she was accompanied by her "uncle" Shaquille O'Neal:

"I want to leave my legacy as somebody that was just unapologetically me. Being able to just come in every day, be happy, work hard and do whatever it takes to win.

"I mean, I feel I made a lot of sacrifices coming here, not really knowing what it was going to be like and taking a step of faith, and understanding and letting other players know, taking a step of faith is hard but you can do it and look how it changes your life. ... On and off the court I was able to grow my own person and be who I am, and that's what I want to leave my legacy as." h/t ESPN

It's difficult to say that her impact on and off the court will not be known for anything other than what she said. From the John Cena taunt with her hand across her face to growing as a person, Reese will be remembered as one of the best players and people to go through LSU.

Where does Angel Reese rank in terms of LSU athletes all time?

