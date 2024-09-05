WATCH: No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa and Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony feature in latest IG hype video at SLAM Summer Classic Vol 6

AJ Dybantsa and Kiyan Anthony, along with other 2025 class prospects, participated in SLAM Summer Classic Vol 6 in August. From their display of basketball to their singing skills, the recruits went viral on social media. Dybantsa participated in the dunk challenge, where he teamed up with Kiyan Anthony.

On Wednesday, Dybantsa shared a compilation of videos from the event. It included the group singing along to 'on one night' by Gunna along with clippings of the forward's dunking skills and more.

"Test me u gunna see me on one," the caption read.

AJ Dybantsa will play his final high school season this year at Utah Prep after his previous years with Saint Sebastian's School and Prolific Prep.

A 2026 class recruit, Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class and is expected to make his college decision in February after his official visits in the upcoming months.

AJ Dybantsa narrows down his college options

From over 30 offers, AJ Dybantsa selected his top seven schools and revealed them in August.

The list included Baylor, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, North Carolina, Kansas and Kansas State. According to On3, the Cougars and the Tar Heels are the top contenders for Dybantsa's recruitment with 20.3% and 13.4% chances.

In an interview with ESPN in August, AJ Dybantsa shared his thoughts on the seven schools he chose. About UNC, he said:

"Great track record of bringing in guys with my playing style in the NBA. It was an easy choice to visit. Obviously, my goal is to be in the NBA.

"They have had guys with a track record of play like my position (that) went one-and-done. Of course, they had Michael Jordan and coach Roy Williams was coaching there before coach Hubert Davis."

About BYU, Dybantsa shared that he sees coach Kevin Young preparing him for his NBA career at the college itself.

"After my unofficial visit and conversations with Coach (Kevin Young), he can bring me in and play me like a pro with his knowledge of the NBA with the (Phoenix) Suns and taking it to BYU. He also mentioned he coached Joel Embiid. He knows what he's talking about. It's a big campus and facility."

For now, Dybantsa will be taking more visits to the seven schools and preparing for his final school season.

Which program do you think Dybantsa should choose? Let's know in the comments section below:

