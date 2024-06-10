Watch: UConn star Paige Bueckers attends Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2 in colorful pink vest

Paige Bueckers anticipates nothing short of the NCAA title in the upcoming collegiate season with the UConn Huskies, but meanwhile, she is making the most of her downtime by attending the NBA Finals. As the Dallas Mavericks faced the Boston Celtics in Game 2 at TD Garden, Bueckers immersed her followers in the intriguing clash by posting a glimpse of the tip-off.

Furthermore, Bueckers delighted fans with a cheerful selfie video alongside her UConn teammate Kayla Williams on her Instagram story. Williams donned a chic green full-sleeve vest while Bueckers stood out with a multicolored pink sleeve-less zip-up vest with vertical stripes of tufts blue, basil green and flamingo pink. She complimented the attire with subtle silver beads and a thin pendant.

Paige Bueckers' IG story from Mavs vs Celtics Game 2

Paige Bueckers could have been rooting for either team in the matchup. Her favorite player Kyrie Irving plays for the Mavs while her Connecticut home is closer to Boston.

The Celtics clinched a 2-0 lead in the championship series against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's Mavs after winning 105-98. Jrue Holiday became the star of the show with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other hand, Kyrie Irving posted another less-than-average offensive game with 16 points and six rebounds. Nevertheless, Luka Donic resumed his heroics with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. However, Dallas could not take care of the ball in crunchtime situations, leaving them in a 2-0 hole as Games 3 and 4 of the series head to Dallas.

Paige Bueckers needs to bridge a void in her game before making it to WNBA

Paige Bueckers withdrew her 2024 draft candidacy and is now anticipated to be the No. 1 overall pick next season. However, from how the players around the league have been treating Caitlin Clark, Bueckers may need to turn things up a notch before heading to the big league.

Clark has seen heightened physicality due to being the top pick in the draft and bringing massive eyeballs to the WNBA after her record-breaking collegiate career. The aggressive approach has led many experts to claim that Clark does not have the body to hold her own in the league.

Luckily, for Bueckers, it is an early reminder of the tools she needs to add to her game to thrive in the WNBA. She is a 6-foot point guard, who was mostly playing power forward last season. Assuming that she will resort to her original position as a point guard in the league, her' size sits above the league average of 5-foot-8.

Nevertheless, even her UConn coach Geno Auriemma believes that she could face similar speedbumps as Clark, mostly due to the physicality of the league.

