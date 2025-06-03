  • home icon
  "Why am I crying like he my nephew": College hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares graduation moments

“Why am I crying like he my nephew”: College hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony shares graduation moments

By Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan
Modified Jun 03, 2025 06:51 GMT
Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony
Fans react to Kiyan Anthony’s graduation moments | Image credits: Getty

La La Anthony posted a montage of clips from Kiyan Anthony's graduation day from last month. In the video uploaded on Monday, his friends and family members are seen holding posters and cheering for the 18-year-old. The combo guard donned a red convocation gown to receive his diploma at the Long Island Lutheran High School in New York.

The family also held a brief, intimate celebration in the parking lot. His father, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, was also present.

"A weekend we will never forget! Thanks to all the fam & friends that celebrated @kiyananthony’s graduation! We went nonstop all weekend!!!! 👨🏽‍🎓🥰" the caption read.
Fans rushed to the comment section to react to Kiyan Anthony's graduation.

"Aww this made me want to cry go Kiyan lol," a fan wrote.
"Why am I crying like he my nephew ❤️❤️," a user added.
"😍😍😍that's how we going to be..promise," another fan commented.

More fans joined in to congratulate Kiyan.

"Internet nephew just dun grew right on up on us huh 🥺👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," a user wrote.
"This is awesome! I can’t wait to watch your boy at Cuse!! #STAYK7YAN," a fan commented.
"❤️❤️❤️ FYI…I’m still celebrating 😉," another user commented.
Fans react to Anthony&#039;s graduation | via @lala/ig
Fans react to Anthony's graduation | via @lala/ig

Kiyan Anthony highlights the role of her mom in his success

While appearing on Friday's episode of "NILOSOPHY," Kiyan Anthony highlighted the role of her mother, La La Anthony, in his basketball career. The TV actor has garnered a significant fan following in the high school and college basketball space behind her devotion to her son's career.

"My mom is definitely, she’s the big dawg, she does all of the dirty work," he said (11:01). "... whatever I'm not doing at home, whatever I'm not doing - she calls everybody. She always makes sure I get to wherever I have to go safely. She makes sure everywhere I'm good."
"So I just call her when I need anything - she’s going to make sure it's done. And I just try to support her in whatever she’s got going on, ’cause she works a lot. She always puts me first."
La La Anthony helped Kiyan Anthony get his first NIL deal. She connected him with the agency that represents her, WME Sports, which ultimately helped him land a partnership with PSD underwear.

Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.

Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.

Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.

When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Ruth John S
