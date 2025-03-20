"Why was San Diego State in the damn thing": UNC GM Michael Lombardi takes a playful jab at Aztecs following First Four win

The UNC Tar Heels, coached by Hubert Davis, are making their way to the NCAA Tournament's first round after their First Four win. On Tuesday, they decisively defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 95-68 in Dayton, Ohio.

During "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi took a playful jab at the Tar Heels' First Four opponent.

"I was right there," Lombardi said. "Look at what we did last night. I mean, maybe the conversation's circling: Why was San Diego State in the damn thing? Damn, we took all the heat, we played."

Lombardi then continued with praise toward the whole UNC athletic program, diving deep from just basketball.

"Everybody's good people here down in North Carolina, certainly with the great tradition we have," he said. "Look, I don't know how it all goes in there, but we proved it last night on the court. ... A lot of things going on here in Chapel Hill."

The Tar Heels were led by veteran scorer RJ Davis as he posted a game-high 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line, and two assists supplemented by junior Seth Trimble's 16 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Michael Lombardi lauds the prestige that the UNC Tar Heels arena holds

Later in his interview, Michael Lombardi continued praising his school, but this time focusing on the prestige that UNC's Carmicheal Arena holds. It's where six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan spent most of his days in college, although the men's team has played in the Dean Smith Center since January 1986.

"You gotta come d0wn here and go into Carmichael and experience the place that Jordan took the roof of," Carmichael said (Timestamp: 1:14). "It's magical, it really is. ... Every time I go into Carmichael, the campus of the University of North Carolina, it's amazing 'cause all I can think about is how many shots Jordan practiced in that arena?

"How many did he make and how many did he miss? Like, his whole life was in there. You can just feel it when you go in there. It's incredible."

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now preparing for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday.

