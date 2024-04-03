"You can't stop all-time greats": Colin Cowherd puts Caitlin Clark in GOAT debate with bold comparisons to Kobe Bryant, Patrick Mahomes and more

Caitlin Clark has become not only the biggest star in women's college basketball, but one of the most talked about athletes recently, with what appears to be almost constant coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes guard.

There is good reason for this. Clark has had an incredible season, became the Division I all-time scoring leader and taking the Iowa Hawkeyes back to the Final Four.

Colin Cowherd discussed Caitlin Clark's dominating performance in Iowa's 94-87 win over the LSU Tigers on Monday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

"You can't stop all-time greats."

On "The Herd" on Tuesday, Cowherd compared watching Caitlin Clark to witnessing the NBA's Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and soccer player Lionel Messi. He said that they are seen as the best because they "make it look so easy."

In addition to her on-court impact, Caitlin Clark, like many of those legendary athletes, has been able to transform the game.

Women's basketball was, for some time, viewed as a different product to the men's game, only drawing low interest, as people saw it as an inferior product. But the arrival and prevalence of players like Clark have changed perceptions. The game is, thanks to her, experiencing nationwide popularity and interest. The game has become more physical and fast flowing, similar to the men's game.

Caitlin Clark will forever be in the college basketball history books not only as a record setter but also as a game changer and maybe the GOAT.

How did Caitlin Clark fare against the LSU Tigers?

Caitlin Clark dominated the LSU Tigers on Monday, finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. She made 9 of 20 3-pointers and 13 of 29 field goals overall.

In comparison, LSU's star player, Angel Reese, who was portrayed as Clark's rival, totaled 17 points, 20 rebounds and four assists. Reese, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and a three-time All-American at two schools, injured her ankle during the game but still put up her standard double-double.

The LSU Tigers (31-6), the No. 3 seed in the region, were the defending national champions, and their coach, Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey, is one of the best in college basketball. But Iowa (33-4), the No. 1 seed in the region, relied on Clark to dispatch a tough team and is two games away from winning a national championship.

Do you think that Caitlin Clark is the GOAT, and can she help the Iowa Hawkeyes to a national championship?

