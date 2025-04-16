Otega Oweh NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Kentucky guard ft. Toronto Raptors

Kentucky standout Otega Oweh has entered his name into the NBA Draft. While Oweh was careful to note that he'd be maintaining his collegiate eligibility, he's going to get the full weight on NBA consideration. It's not clear what sort of NBA evaluation would be needed to keep Oweh from returning to Kentucky for his senior year.

Oweh averaged 16.2 points per game in 2024-25 with Kentucky. The Oklahoma transfer also grabbed 4.7 boards per game. Oweh was an All-SEC performer and shot 36% from 3-point range. Oweh is listed at 6-foot-5, but may actually be an inch or two shorter. Here's a rundown of five teams that could use him at the next level.

Top 5 NBA Draft landing spots for Otega Oweh

Oweh might fit well with the Memphis Grizzlies and controversial guard Ja Morant. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane give the Grizzlies a solid starting backcourt. But neither has been particularly durable and a reliable third guard who can play either spot would help. Oweh is less a pure wing type and more of a slasher than many prospects. He's an able defender, a competent passer, and a solid possibility for the Grizzlies.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard isn't getting any younger and none of the bevy of shooting guards in Milwaukee has made himself indispensible. The Bucks are a quality organization and are likely to remain a title contender. Oweh could be a slashing option at the two guard spot and could periodically spell Lillard. Seems like a solid possibility for Oweh.

3. New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray are both solid players, but each is aging and the Pelicans could certainly utilize some depth. The Pelicans finished 24th in the NBA in 3-point percentage in the regular season that jump finished. Both with his own shooting and in facilitating for others, Oweh could help the Pelicans move closer to the playoffs.

2. Golden State Warriors

While the Warriors have circled the wagons for a (potentially) final title hunt, there's no question that the franchise is about to have to overhaul the roster. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green combine for 40 seasons of NBA service time. Oweh could be a solid complementary player in whatever time the veterans have left and could step into a bigger role later.

1. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have plenty of needs to address. While Immanuel Quickley is set, there's certainly room in the Toronto backcourt for another option. Oweh could certainly help a team that ranked 23rd in the NBA in 3-point accuracy. His ability to either shoot from the wing or create on the drive might make him an asset that Toronto can't pass on.

What do you think of Otega Oweh's NBA possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

