Probable NBA landing spots for NC State guard Terquavion Smith

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith once more declared for the 2023 draft after entering the 2022 version but opting to attend one more year at North Carolina. He announced his decision this year in March announcing(via ESPN):

"I'm forgoing my college eligibility and going all the way in. I'm thankful for everything the NC State coaching staff and fans have done for me. This is the right decision for me to take care of my family"

He opted to stay to work on his game even after being mocked to be a mid-first-round pick last year. While explaining his withdrawal from last year's draft, he stated the need to simply be a college student showing maturity in his decision-making.

“My agent explained to me that teams as high as the late teens, through the rest of the first round, all have me ranked as a first-round talent. But I told him I have more work to do. I like school and my college in particular. Remember, my last two years have been so strange, thanks to the pandemic. I just want one more season to get everything right and just be a college student.”

Smith was one of the most impressive prospects at the NBA draft combine, perhaps giving various NBA front offices something to think about. Could he be a worthy gamble for the Lakers, Grizzlies or Utah Jazz?

Smith's draft projections

Smith has already had pre-draft workouts with the Lakers and he would be a good pick for the Utah Jazz alongside Lauri Markkanen who need a good perimeter shooter.

Another option could be the Memphis Grizzlies who showed the need for a volume shooter in their short playoff run last season.

Smith put in decent numbers this past season averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot 34% from 3-point range and 38% overall from the field.

He has been mocked as a late first-round pick which could take him to either of these teams.

His strengths and weaknesses

Smith is explosive with the ball in hand, aided by his quick first step allowing him to take it up a gear and blow past opponents at the drop of a dime. His movement off the ball is one of his best assets and he has a knack of making space for himself via his continuous movement.

There has been some concern over his slight frame which allows bigger opponents to smother him defensively. Occasionally, it stifles his explosiveness as well and stops him from drawing fouls.

His decision-making could also use some work because he has shown a tendency to choose the wrong shot or pass selection frustrating teammates and coaches.

