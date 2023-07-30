Arizona to Big 12 has been a hot topic of discussion for the last couple of days, The Big 12 is looking to add one more team to its fold. This was revealed by ESPN on Friday after the conference athletic directors meeting with Commissioner Brett Yormark. The meeting followed the announcement of Colorado's impending realignment.

While the college football world continues to speculate about which teams will make a move to the Big 12, college football insider Brett Murphy revealed the most likely team. The Action Network analyst believes Arizona will be the next member of the conference.

"This is total speculation, so I'm not reporting it, but I would say Arizona. If it's a 100-yard dash, Arizona's at the lead halfway through the race. That doesn't mean someone could pass them up. That could happen if one of the other schools says that they're ready to go and sign.”

This presents the Wildcats as the most likely candidate to take the last expansion spot in the Big 12. Alongside Colorado, they will be the replacements for Texas and Oklahoma, who are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

James @mountaineerjdub Looks like Arizona to the Big 12. Soon.

Amid Arizona to Big 12 rumors, other Pac-12 teams will become part of the Big 12 expansion

Brett Murphy believes other Pac-12 schools are in consideration for the Big 12, but Arizona has held more extensive talks over the last couple of months. Arizona has been in the Big 12 expansion rumors for a while, and they are obviously the favorites.

“They would take ASU, Utah, Oregon or Washington instead; but Arizona has had more conversations and has been engaged. They've had discussions about Arizona's move to the Big 12.”

He also revealed Arizona was careful not to be the first Pac-12 team to jump ship following the conference's struggles. The school had hoped Colorado would take the first step in moving out of the Pac-12. That eventually became a reality on Thursday.

“From what I've been told, Arizona didn't want to be the first one to move. They were kind of hoping Colorado would make the move first and then make a decision after that ... They've got a couple of months to decide.”

tp hottakes @Tphottakes If the PAC loses Arizona to the big 12 what will the pac do? All I can think of is SDSU, SMU, Tulane and Memphis. Yikes pic.twitter.com/aNhvPI3o7j

Murphy noted that the Big 12 is looking to get its membership to 16 rather than 14. That would be the dream scenario for the conference. He believes Arizona State and Utah will join Arizona, should that eventually be the case.

“The dream scenario for the Big 12 would be to get the Three Corner schools in Arizona, ASU, and Utah; get to 16 teams; and then call it a day."

The Big 12 expansion has been in the headlines over the last couple of months. It's amazing to see that it's becoming a reality in no time. However, this continues to pose a further threat to the future of the Pac-12 in the college sports landscape.