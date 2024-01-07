The 2023 college football national championship is set. The undefeated Michigan Wolverines will be locking horns with the undefeated Washington Huskies in a game that will crown the best CFB team of this season.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had been successful in leading the Wolverines to three-peat the Big Ten championship title this campaign. They then went on to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal Rose Bowl game, which now brings Harbaugh closer to winning his first natty with the team.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies also emerged as the undefeated Pac-12 champions in their final season in the conference. This qualified them for the playoffs where they defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. Now, the Huskies will be looking for a national championship under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer.

While being named the country's best team is a significant feat, do the players of the winning team earn any incentive for their achievements?

Do college football players get anything for winning the national championship?

Despite there being a lot of money involved in the national championship game, it is interesting to note that there is no payout for the team that wins the natty. Unlike in the NFL, funds in college football are directly distributed to conferences (excluding independent teams) and these conferences have their own individual rules of distribution.

According to an article by Business College Sports, the conference whose team participates in the semifinal or the national championship will receive $2.85 million this season to cover the expenses. So when you talk about the national championship in particular, there is no additional payout for players. Instead, the additional expenses for that game, including travel, food, and accommodation, are taken care of.

Conferences earn a certain amount of money if their teams make it to the playoffs or participate in the non-playoff bowl games. For the playoffs, the conference receives $6 million for each team selected to play in the semifinals. For the non-playoff bowl games, the conference receives $4 million for each team that qualifies.

Details of the Michigan vs Washington national final

The Michigan vs Washington game for the 2023 national title is scheduled to be held on Monday, Jan. 8. It is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Fans can catch all the action of the game from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast on television on the ESPN network. Apart from this, live streaming options will also be available on platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, and others.

