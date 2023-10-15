Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert was on a mission in the Ducks' epic Week 7 clash against the Washington Huskies.

First, he was responsible for running for a two-point conversion in the first quarter before accounting for a touchdown in the second quarter. Although the Ducks lost the game 36-33, Herbert gave a good account for himself.

CFB fans noticed that Patrick Herbert shared a surname with now Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who played for the Ducks and was picked No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So, are the two related?

Is Patrick Herbert related to Justin Herbert?

Patrick Herbert was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019 and the No. 1 player from Oregon, according to 247Sports.

One of the primary reasons why he committed to Oregon was the presence of his older brother, Justin Herbert, on the team.

Justin Herbert also had the opportunity to declare for the 2019 draft after completing his junior year, but he opted to return to college football to play with his younger brother.

While speaking to the NFL Network, Justin confirmed this train of thought.

"I think it's one of the best decisions that I've ever made," Justin Herbert said. "I looked at — I wanted to become a better leader, I wanted to become a better teammate, become a better football player, to finish what we started with the group of seniors that we came in with.

"My young brother was going to be on the team and — I don't want to give him that much credit, but — he did play a big part in it. He's a special player, and he's going to be incredible. He's going to be the best of the three brothers, and I'm really excited to see where he's going to go."

Expand Tweet

Justin Herbert explained the experience of playing with his younger brother on the same team.

"It was cool," Justin Herbert said. "It's an opportunity that not too many people get to experience. Growing up in Eugene made it that much more special as well."

Does Justin Herbert have a brother?

Justin Herbert comes from a family of football players, and Patrick Herbert is not his only brother. He has another brother named Mitchell Herbert, who also played football.

Mitchell Herbert is the oldest brother in the Herbert family. He played football for the University of Montana as a wide receiver in 2017.

It is fair to say that the Herbert brothers have had one of the more intriguing family college footballing dynasties of recent times.