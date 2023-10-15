Who are Justin Herbert's brothers? All about Chargers QB's siblings

Los Angeles Chargers franchise QB Justin Herbert is one of the best players in the NFL.

The Pro Bowler has been superb since he got drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, guiding the Chargers to some of their better seasons in years. Hence, it wasn't a surprise when the Chargers made him the best-paid player in the league on signing his second contract.

However, Justin Herbert isn't the only football player in his family. Instead, he's just one out of three brothers to have appeared on the gridiron. In this article, we shine the light on Herbert's brothers who also play the game. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the football-centric Herbert household.

Who is Justin Herbert's older brother, Mitchell Herbert?

Justin Herbert's older brother is former college football standout Mitchell Herbert. According to the Montana University website, Mitchell was a starting wide receiver in the 2017 college football season.

The older Herbert was born on Apr. 21, 1996. Herbert was a high school standout, earning all-league selection on offense and defense as a senior. He was a three-sport athlete in High School, where he also compiled a 4.0 grade point average, becoming a National Honor Society member.

Mitchell was recruited by Montana University and had a decent collegiate career there. However, he was never drafted into the NFL and now works in mobile biology and neuroscience.

Who is Justin Herbert's younger brother, Patrick Herbert?

Justin Herbert's younger brother is Oregon Ducks tight end Patrick Herbert. Patrick is a 6-foot-5 tight end who's making waves at the collegiate level in 2023.

Patrick joined the Oregon Ducks as a true freshman in 2019. That made him the second Herbert brother to join the Ducks, as Justin had played four seasons for the Ducks from 2016 to 2019.

Patrick Herbert played just one game in 2019, eventually getting redshirted for the year. His 2020 season didn't go as planned, as he battled with injuries all year. He also missed the 2021 season with injuries, only getting the opportunity to see regular playing time in 2022.

However, it has been worth the wait, as Patrick Herbert is the undisputed starter at TE for the Ducks. Already, he has equaled his catch total from the previous year in the first five games with six catches for 66 yards.

Let's see whether he can keep improving and join Justin in the NFL in the near future.