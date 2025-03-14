  • home icon
  "As a mom balancing entrepreneurship": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glimpses of her new phase of life

"As a mom balancing entrepreneurship": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra shares glimpses of her new phase of life

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Mar 14, 2025 10:38 GMT
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration - Source: Getty
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration - Source: Getty

Deiondra Sanders is navigating through her new life as a mother after giving birth to her son Snow last August with rapper Jacquees. While continuing her professional career as an entrepreneur, Coach Prime's eldest daughter is enjoying the journey of parenthood with her fiance.

On Friday, Deiondra Sanders shared a post after finishing recording an interview on the "Relationships Matter Live" podcast. She shared snippets of herself in a black shirt and a white skirt during the show, as well as a few snippets with her son on the set.

In the caption, she talked about the transition into the world of motherhood. Deiondra Sanders also talked about the difficulties of balancing work and parenting, stating that these challenges help her strengthen the bond with her family:

"Press Day 2 today was a mix of hustle and hear, but it was also a reminder of how vital relationships are in this journey. Excited for what's to come at the @relationshipsmatterlive on March 22- this is just the beginning!"
"Through every moment of pain, I've learned that blessings are often wrapped in the hardest lessons. Relationships matter because they shape us, especially through struggle. As a new mom balancing entrepreneurship, today was a reminder of the sacrifices we make, but also the growth and strength that come from it.
"Juggling the highs and lows, the challenges of motherhood and business are real- but it's all worth it for the love and growth I share with my little one."
Snow shares the same birthday as Deiondra's dad, Coach Prime. After his second season with the Buffs, Deion Sanders has also been spending a lot of time with his grandson, making memories. Last month on the 'We Got Time Today' Show, the Sanders family and Jacquees decided to introduce Baby Snow to the world.

Deiondra Sanders' fiance Jacquees shares seven months of son Snow on social media

Despite a busy schedule, Jacquees has been doing his best to be a constant part of his son's life. Along with his fiancee, Deiondra Sanders, Jacquees is looking to provide Snow with the best life.

On Monday, Jacquees shared a post on Instagram. In the post, he shared several photos and videos of making memories with his son over the past seven months after his birth. He accompanied it with a heartfelt caption celebrating Snow's seven months of existence.

"Baby Dump! My son Snow is 7 months now & his personality is on 1,000! lol I love my baby boy! The best thing that's happened to me! Oh yea he got 2 teeth too!! lol time waits for nobody!!"
Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees are working through a tough phase in their relationship following some turbulence. She expressed discontent over his recent partnership with DeJ Loaf for a new album.

Deiondra stated that the two were faking a relationship to boost their album sales. She also is said to have accused Jacquees' mother of stealing money from him.

Edited by John Maxwell
