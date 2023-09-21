"Best coach in college football": $400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal makes bold declaration about Deion Sanders

Shaquille O'Neal, a 4-time NBA Champion, applauded Deion Sanders' leadership after Colorado gained a 3-0 record to start their season. The Buffaloes now get ready to face Oregon in Week 4.

O'Neal highlighted the immense impact of Sanders, recognizing the weight of his words when addressing young college athletes.

The NBA legend bestowed a bold title upon Deion Sanders, referring to him as "the best coach in college football." Drawing an intriguing parallel to his own experiences with legendary coach Phil Jackson, Shaq gave profound insights into Sanders' coaching prowess.

"It was a beautiful game to watch. Deion right now, is the best coach in college football, you heard it here first," Shaquille O'Neal said on TMZ Sports' latest video on Youtube.

O'Neal, whose worth is estimated to be $400 million by Celebrity Net Worth, talked of the experience of watching Deion Sanders during game against the Colorado State Rams. He said it reminded him of his championship journey with Phil Jackson, an 11-time NBA champion coach.

Shaq mentioned how he and Kobe Bryant saw a remarkable transformation in their and their team's performances after the addition of Jackson. According to the legendary former NBA star, When Deion Sanders addresses his players, they hang on his every word, much like when Jackson joined the Lakers.

"I felt that way when Phil Jackson first came to the Lakers, like, you know, before he got there, me and Kobe, we got swept all the time. But when he came in here and stepped in the locker room, and we saw he didn't panic, so it taught us not to panic," added Shaq in the interview with TMZ.

Shaquille O'Neal told his sons to watch how Deion Sanders turns the game around

Deion Sanders (R) and Shaquille O'Neal (L)

Shaquille O'Neal shared his astute observation about Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes' remarkable victory over the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain showdown. He highlighted Sanders' commanding presence and the unwavering focus he instilled in both the offense and defense.

The game itself was a roller coaster of emotions, with Colorado initially trailing by 15 points. But Shaq's confidence in Sanders' coaching never wavered. As the camera panned to his face, Sahq saw the same unflinching resolve he had witnessed in Phil Jackson before.

"When they were down 15, it was a camera pan to Deion’s face. I told my boys, ‘Watch this’ and then it wasn't even alluded to; it was Brady time. Shedeur just kept picking the defense apart. They score, you know, took the thing in the overtime."

