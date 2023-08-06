Big 12 expansion to go 18 with Brett Yormark hunting for more schools; more Pac-12 schools in close contention: Reports

Big 12 expansion does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon, according to some reports. The conference has added the Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils this college football offseason. It is important to note these teams will be with the Pac-12 in 2023 but will jump to the Big 12 before the 2024 college football season kicks off.

Senior editor and publisher at Wildcat Authority Jason Scheer is reporting that the Big 12 may not be finished expanding the conference.

Jason Scheer @jasonscheer There's a very real chance that the Big 12 votes for Yormark to look into expanding to 18. Schools are unknown at this time and this isn't going to likely be quick, but he is going to get the go ahead.

As it currently stands, the Big 12 expansion has brought 16 teams to the conference as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns also leave to join the Southeastern Conference. It will be interesting to see which teams are potentially on Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark's shortlist as the amount of teams searching for a new conference is still large.

What teams can Brett Yormark be looking for to continue Big 12 expansion?

The Big 12 expansion has done an excellent job of establishing the conference as one of the bigger Power Five conferences in college athletics. With Big 12 Mexico coming into play, the focus has to be on expanding the conference nationally. That means two teams that could be on the radar are on the east coast of the country.

However, it seems like the idea could be to attack the Pac-12 even more. The conference only has Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State and Cal remaining, and those feel more like a Big 12 filler than anything.

Two potential additions that seem to fit the mold that the Big 12 expansion seems to be attacking would be Florida State and Clemson. The Big 12 is already full of powerhouse teams and adding some more dominant programs never hurts.

This would accomplish a few things for the conference. The major one would be establishing more of a footprint on the East Coast, especially because the southeast is a college football hotbed, thanks to the SEC. The Atlantic Coast Conference seems to be having issues with as many as eight programs wanting out, so these would be a great opportunity for the Big 12.

Clemson is the only non-SEC program that has won a college football national championship since 2015, so that would be an excellent feather in the cap of the Big 12 to grab. Florida State is another program with a rich history so that would add to the prestige of the conference.

They will have to battle it out with the SEC and Big Ten to add some upper echelon programs, but those two would be the best fits for a myriad of reasons. There could be others, but that should be the main focus for Brett Yormark if he wants to continue Big 12 expansion.