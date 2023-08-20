“Claims on both sides are pretty desperate”: CFB Insider while discussing 'The Blind Side' Michael Oher-Tuohy family legal situation

Analyzing the famous Michael Oher and Tuohy family legal situation, a major and unnerving twist has emerged in the popular story immortalized in 'The Blind Side'. The show charts the incredible journey of former NFL player Michael Oher and his close connection with the Tuohy family.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy were entrusted with the job of managing Oher's conservatorship in the heart of Shelby County, Tennessee. However, a legal storm is developing because Oher has lately filed documents to terminate this conservatorship.

Michael Oher, who was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, filed a petition with Shelby County probate court on Monday.

CFB insiders Ryan McGee and Rece Davis were discussing their perspectives on the situation. Davis said while addressing the situation:

"Right now, we would be wise as people in the media to let a few more facts play out here and then make whatever judgment you're going to make. Because the claims on both sides are pretty desperate right now.

"You know, there's a long gulf in between, and if the truth lies in the middle there, maybe you can make the judgment. And certainly, if the truth is on one side or the other, then that becomes a pretty easy judgment."

Does Michael Oher still have a relationship with the Tuohy family?

Michael Oher, now 37, had never gone through a formal adoption process, something he claims he was led to believe his entire life. Oher revealed that he became aware of the conservatorship in February.

He stated several other allegations: The Tuohys and their children have secured a $225,000 deal with 20th Century Fox, with Oher receiving 2.5 percent of all net proceeds.

The attorney for Oher, Debbie Branan, is listed for contract and payment notices. Oher said that during the Tuohys' 19-year conservatorship, there was no financial openness or accountability for any possible gains.

Oher's court brief includes a request for an injunction to prevent the Tuohy family from using his name and likeness in their commercial and charitable endeavors. It also has a claim for unpaid compensation.

Michael Oher and his mother attended a conservatorship hearing, with legal professionals stating that it has no basis other than Oher's consent. Oher was a legal adult without mental illnesses or intellectual disabilities. The family argued Oher had to integrate to attend Ole Miss and avoid an NCAA investigation.

Steve Farese, one of the Tuohy family lawyers, said:

“We’re talking about a family trying to help someone in need. The Tuohys never controlled any of Mr. Oher’s contracts. They don’t need his money. They’ve never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for $220 million."

The Tuohy family is set to appear in court next week, and the interrogatories filed by Oher's legal team may reveal the Tuohy family's financial gain from 'The Blind Side'.

