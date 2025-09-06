  • home icon
  • College Football
  • College GameDay Week 2: Who is celebrity guest picker today at Norman? Time, channel details and more

College GameDay Week 2: Who is celebrity guest picker today at Norman? Time, channel details and more

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:27 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
College GameDay Week 2: Who is celebrity guest picker today at Norman? Time, channel details and more - Source: Imagn

ESPN College GameDay heads to Norman, Oklahoma, for Week 2 on Saturday. The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Ad

Some also want to know who will be the guest picker for Week 2 of College GameDay.

Who is the celebrity guest picker today at Norman for College GameDay Week 2?

NBA star Trae Young will be the guest picker at Norman for College GameDay Week 2 on Saturday. The Atlanta Hawks star will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban on set to make his picks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm ready to set the tone, we know what we gotta do," Young said in a video shared by College Gameday on social media on Thursday.
Ad

Young played college basketball in Oklahoma for one season. He was the NCAA's scoring champion and assists leader in 2018.

The Dallas Mavericks took Young with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, but he was later traded to the Hawks. He has been one of the best players for the franchise ever since and earned four Pro Bowl honors so far. Young was the NBA's assists leader in 2025.

Saturday's College GameDay show will also be the first after Lee Corso's retirement. The Week 2 show will begin at 9 a.m. ET and broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the show on Fubo.

Ad

The Michigan vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications