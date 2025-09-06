College GameDay Week 2: Who is celebrity guest picker today at Norman? Time, channel details and more

ESPN College GameDay heads to Norman, Oklahoma, for Week 2 on Saturday. The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Some also want to know who will be the guest picker for Week 2 of College GameDay. Who is the celebrity guest picker today at Norman for College GameDay Week 2?NBA star Trae Young will be the guest picker at Norman for College GameDay Week 2 on Saturday. The Atlanta Hawks star will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban on set to make his picks. &quot;I'm ready to set the tone, we know what we gotta do,&quot; Young said in a video shared by College Gameday on social media on Thursday.Young played college basketball in Oklahoma for one season. He was the NCAA's scoring champion and assists leader in 2018. The Dallas Mavericks took Young with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, but he was later traded to the Hawks. He has been one of the best players for the franchise ever since and earned four Pro Bowl honors so far. Young was the NBA's assists leader in 2025. Saturday's College GameDay show will also be the first after Lee Corso's retirement. The Week 2 show will begin at 9 a.m. ET and broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the show on Fubo.The Michigan vs. Oklahoma game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC