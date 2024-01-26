Deion Sanders Jr. has worked his way into the world of business and created a brand from scratch. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' oldest son is also responsible for marketing his father and his Colorado Buffaloes football program. So even if it is the offseason, "Bucky" would be neck deep in work.

Deion Jr’s mom, Carolyn Chambers, stopped by at the 30-year-old’s place amid the college football offseason. Coach Prime's ex-wife took to Instagram to share a snap featuring Bucky's dog. She left a message for the fans, leaving no doubt in their mind about the person she was there to give a hearty visit.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers posted on Instagram after meeting her son Deion Jr.:

“It has been a well off day!!”

Screenshot from Instagram

Her message was a play on the name of her son’s "Well Off" brand, which has become synonymous with his name. The visit comes days after Coach Prime showered Buck with love through a social media post. He simply put up a photo of his entrepreneur son and wrote that he loved him.

Chambers had spent Christmas evening with Deion Jr. and his girlfriend, Brittany Faye. The trio looked full of the holiday spirit with their attires and the decor. Chambers and Faye both sported Christmas-themed headbands.

A look at what Deion Sanders Jr. does for a living

Deion Sanders Jr. walked on his father Prime Time’s path into football and played for the SMU Mustangs at the college level. But he didn't want to pursue it further and instead made up his mind to go into the business world. Slowly, he built up the Well Off luxury brand that deals in luxury apparel and merchandising of the Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes brands.

Deion Jr. also owns "Well Off Media," a social media marketing firm behind the videos from the Colorado practices and games that reach the fans. Even Coach Prime is a fan of his son's work and has publicly complimented him. So, it seems he did well after choosing his career away from his father's path.

