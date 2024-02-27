Former Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. backs GF Charokee Young as star athlete prepares to represent Jamaica at world indoor championship

Marvin Harrison Jr. is preparing to be drafted into the NFL through the upcoming draft in just under a couple of months. He is training out of Columbus, Ohio, having turned down a chance to go to the NFL combine. But the former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver isn't the only person in his family who is preparing for a big sports event.

Harrison Jr. took to Instagram to share a post of his girlfriend, Charokee Young, backing her for her next athletic endeavor. The Jamaican track star has been selected to represent her country in the World Indoor Championship. The NFL-bound star hyped up the announcement through a social media shout-out.

The star wide receiver posted this on his IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The original post was shared by Young herself, announcing her selection for the Jamaican track team for the international event to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, starting March 1.

“1 Corinthians 10:31. Thrilled and blessed to announce that I’ve been selected to represent Team Jamaica at the World Indoor Championship in Glasgow! Grateful for this incredible opportunity,” the Olympian wrote in the caption.

Young already has a ton of international experience under her belt, having won two silver medals at the World Athletics Championships so far. At the collegiate level, she represented Texas A&M and lifted two NACAC championship titles for the Aggies. The track star has also competed at the biggest stage possible, the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. gets papped with $8 million worth Lil Durk

Marvin Harrison Jr. gave the NFL combine a miss

Marvin Harrison Jr. sprung a surprise on the football world by deciding to skip the 2024 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Instead, he is said to be training out of Columbus with the Buckeyes associate athletic director for football sports performance Mickey Marroti. He isn't the only one to do so this year, though.

Notable Combine absentees include the potential first-overall pick Caleb Williams and 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Missing the event will probably not affect their draft stock, as they have already proven themselves beyond measure on the football field. The trio are solid top 10 picks in Detroit on April 25.

Will both Harrison and his girlfriend Charokee Young achieve what they are setting out to do? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Marvin Harrison Jr. gushes over GF Charokee Young over latest IG snaps: “Yuh dids that”