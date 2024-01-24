"Get a life": WWE legend Ric Flair rips Paul Finebaum over derogatory remarks at Jim Harbaugh as Michigan HC becomes target for top NFL teams

The battle between wrestling legend Ric Flair and ESPN reporter Paul Finebaum over Flair's accusations that Finebaum disrespects the Michigan Wolverines and their coach, Jim Harbaugh, continues.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Harbaugh, who has been heavily linked to a return to the NFL for months, is close to signing a contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

In response, Flair posted his support for his friend on X:

“I Am So Elated To Know@CoachJim4UM, Who May Be The Best Coach In Football Ever Aside From His Brother John. So Proud To Know You Both! Apparently, Paul@finebaum As You So Ignorantly Reported That He Wouldn’t Be Welcome In The NFL Because Of Reoccurring NCAA Accusations.

"Now, We Have A National Title, He’s Being Interviewed By 5 Teams. He’s The Man! Paul Finebaum, I’m So Embarrassed About How You Make A Living Critiquing People. So Embarrassed For You And The SEC Network! Get A Life & Get Real! “

What made Ric Flair upset? Did Paul Finebaum say what Flair said he said?

In his social media post, Ric Flair mentioned ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum, a Southeastern Conference expert, saying that Harbaugh would not be welcome in the NFL due to the recurring NCAA violations against him.

However, although Finebaum has been a harsh Harbaugh critic for years, he apparently has not said that NFL teams wouldn't hire Jim Harbaugh because of the sign-stealing scandal. In fact, Finebaum predicted during the season and in the immediate wake of the NCAA championship game that Harbaugh would bolt for the NFL, where he once led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl.

Finebaum, however, called Harbaugh a "cartoon character" and the "Darth Vader of college football" in November and a "dinosaur" in December. Plus, in 2023 Finebaugh flamed him for "choking a postseason game. This is the sixth straight time it's happened at Michigan. Why is anyone surprised?"

In November, Harbaugh ripped Harbaugh over Michigan's sign-stealing issue:

"Everything that happens from here on with (Michigan) is going to be tainted. ... If Michigan wins the national championship and Jim Harbaugh is given that trophy, I think the rest of the sports world is going to turn its nose in disgust.

Harbaugh and his program are under investigation by the NCAA for sign stealing, and he was suspended for six games this season for this scandal and possible recruiting violations.

But since the Wolverines won the national championship game against the Washington Huskies in early January, Finebaum has mostly been positive towards the Michigan coach.

For example, the day after the Wolverines’ victory, Finebaum said on his show that Harbaugh was a “great coach” who was “amazing in the NFL.”

The NFL is likely to be where Harbaugh will end up.

Jim Harbaugh will be in charge of a team that was competitive in most games, losing seven games by three points or less, but ended up 5-12 last season.

Harbaugh will inherit a team that has playoff experience, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who has the potential to become a strong quarterback. However, most of the Chargers' receiving talent is aging, so Harbaugh will have to use his impressive track record to lure free agents while drafting talent (including Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy) to Southern California.

Whatever happens with Jim Harbaugh, one thing will be certain. He has Ric Flair in his corner, supporting him no matter what.

