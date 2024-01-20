Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans shows off $3000 worth Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 60 as supermodel announces contract with new agency

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans has made quite a name for herself as a model. She regularly shares her new looks and work projects with fans on social media. On Friday, she announced a big change in her career, along with a little luxury showoff.

Loomans took to Instagram to flaunt Louis Vuitton’s Keepall Bandoulière 60 worth $3,000. Along with the bag, some clothes and a hat could also be seen on the bench. Loomans' Instagram story revealed that it was all for a test shoot.

“Test shoot this a.m.,” Loomans wrote with the snap.

Screenshot from Instagram

The snippet came as the supermodel announced she had signed a contract with a new modeling agency. She will now be managed by Miami-based Next Models. The former Miss Wisconsin shared the details through another social media post, making the partnership official.

Screenshot from Instagram

Loomans recently attended the Miss America 2024 contest in a stunning red dress. She shared her look for the event with the fans while also sharing her appreciation for the outgoing winner of the pageant Grace Stanke.

The supermodel is quite popular on Instagram with more than 40,000 followers on the social media platform. She regularly shares updates about her work and personal life with her boyfriend Graham Mertz.

More about the relationship between Graham Mertz and Alexis Loomans

Graham Mertz met Alexis Loomans when the quarterback was still playing for the Wisconsin Badgers. He started appearing on the model’s Instagram around December 2022. Loomans also attended the University of Wisconsin as a political science student but she has more interest in modeling.

As her boyfriend moved to Florida, she also pursued her career interest and won the Miss Wisconsin title to get a ticket to the Miss USA 2023 pageant.

The model finished as the second runner up in Miss USA and has since been collaborating with different brands. But she always took time to go to the Swamp and support her boyfriend and the Gators in the 2023 season.

Mertz has also publicly complimented her on a number of occasions, affirming the bond they share as a couple.

