“How dumb is this” - CFB world roasts NCAA as school gets banned from decorating recruit’s hotel rooms during official visits

Toward the end of 2023, the NCAA tightened regulations on recruiting visits. It prohibited schools from organizing photo shoots for prospects during unofficial visits.

The NCAA recently issued an email decreeing that schools can no longer decorate prospect’s hotel rooms on officials. The organization further stipulated that all cookie cakes and snacks must be handed to recruits in the lobby. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins shared the news with fans on X.

Fans expressed frustration and amusement at the NCAA's decision.

"How dumb is this……. Who sits there and tries to think.. what can we ban next," one fan remarked.

They are taking all the excitement away from these kids," another fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions to the news:

Recruits often showcase lavish spreads of food and apparel on social media, provided by schools upon their arrival at hotel rooms during visits. However, the NCAA's latest directive aims to eliminate such practices, signaling a significant change in recruiting protocol.

The move means hotel room setups will return to mundane beige walls. Further, now, recruits will collect cookie cakes from the lobby instead of enjoying elaborate setups in their rooms.

Revival of NCAA College Football Video Game: EA Sports returns with College Football 25

After eleven years, EA Sports will revive its popular NCAA Football Video Game series with College Football 25. The game, slated for release this summer, has opened an opt-in period for players at all 134 FBS schools to have their likenesses used. This offer marks a significant development in the gaming world.

Players appearing in College Football 25 will receive standardized compensation of $600 and a copy of the game. This was confirmed by EA Sports and licensing partner OneTeam.

This compensation applies universally to all players, regardless of popularity, position or conference affiliation. Additionally, high-profile athletes with lucrative NIL endorsements may receive additional compensation to secure their participation as game ambassadors.

The game is expected to feature up to 85 players per team from all 134 FBS schools, potentially totaling over 11,000 players. For players who opt out, generic avatars will be used as replacements, a practice seen in professional sports games.

EA Sports College Football 25 aims to provide an immersive experience for fans, featuring every bowl game and introducing a 12-team playoff system. Details on implementing NIL and the transfer portal are anticipated.

With customization options, including conference realignment, College Football 25 promises to deliver an exciting and authentic gaming experience for enthusiasts.

