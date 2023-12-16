"I didn't know it was gonna go viral" - Coach Saban comments on the viral clip of him showing off his Ferrari

Nick Saban, the renowned coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, found himself in the spotlight recently when a video of him showcasing his Ferrari during a visit by recruits went viral.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban shed light on the situation and shared his perspective on the unexpected social media frenzy that ensued.

Saban began by explaining the circumstances leading to the now-viral video, clarifying that he was somewhat caught off guard by the entire incident. It all unfolded during a customary gathering at his home with recruits, where players are invited for breakfast on Sunday mornings.

"One of the guys that was visiting ... and we walk out, they see the car, and they all, you know, ooh and ahh about the car. And they said, 'Why don't you start it up so we can hear what it sounds like.'"

Saban recalled with a light-hearted tone. Little did he know that this seemingly innocent request would turn into a social media sensation. Saban added:

"So, I went and got the keys and started it up. I didn't know the guy was gonna video it, and it was gonna go viral, but that's the way it goes."

A recruiting tool or a casual moment?

Despite the humorous conjectures on "The Pat McAfee Show" suggesting that the video might have swayed potential recruits to join the Crimson Tide, Saban maintained his innocence regarding any intentional use of the footage as a recruiting tool.

Saban's down-to-earth attitude was evident as he continued:

"We have parents over on Saturday nights, so it would've been more interesting if they caught me line dancing."

The Alabama football program, boasting the No. 4 recruiting class nationally, seems to be thriving, with five-star quarterback Julian Sayin leading the way.

Nick Saban's off-field persona, including his love for fine cars, inadvertently became a topic of discussion, adding a touch of charm to the coach's larger-than-life image.

Behind the wheels of success: Nick Saban's love for cars

The video showcased Saban's prized possession, a red Ferrari, which he mentioned driving on Wednesdays, weather permitting. Interestingly, the coach is not a stranger to the world of luxury cars, as he became part of the ownership group of a Ferrari dealership in Nashville last year.

In the past, he had also been associated with a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Birmingham. Saban's love for his Ferrari was evident, and the video not only featured the sleek vehicle but also highlighted the coach's casual demeanor.

The triple-stacked styrofoam cup in the cupholder sparked some curiosity, with McAfee humorously speculating on its contents.

The unexpected viral moment provided fans with a glimpse into Nick Saban's life beyond the football field, showcasing a more relaxed and approachable side of the legendary coach.

As he navigates the recruiting landscape with style, Nick Saban's Ferrari inadvertently became a symbol of the man behind the victories and championships, adding a new layer to the narrative of one of college football's greatest coaches.

