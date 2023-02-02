Yes, the 2023 Senior Bowl game will be televised and available to cable TV owners and users of select streaming platforms.

The Senior Bowl is the last official Bowl game in the college season, and it serves as an avenue for NFL scouts to get one last glimpse at NFL prospects before the NFL Combine. The Senior Bowl is the place to be if you want to improve your draft stock while outplaying a couple of other NFL prospects.

The Senior Bowl game is one of the highlights of the amateur football season, and it sees a select group of players show off their talents. It allows the best upperclassmen in the nation to show off their skills and talent in front of representatives from NFL franchises.

This game has had some of the best NFL prospects show off their talents in recent years, with the names Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy coming to mind. Jalen Hurts played in the Senior Bowl largely because his strengths as a Pro level QB were questioned. He ended up boosting his draft stock so much that he was selected in the second round of the draft.

Brock Purdy faced the same issues, and he played in the Senior Bowl too. His performance in the Senior Bowl was good enough to boost his stock enough to get picked as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Like they say, Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy; the rest is history.

So now that the 2023 Senior Bowl is around the corner, what are the tidbits you need to know? Don't worry; we got you covered.

When is the 2023 Senior Bowl?

The 2023 Senior Bowl between the National and American teams played on Sunday, February 4, 2023, which will be nationally televised.

Furthermore, there will also be practices that will give us a glimpse of the players on the show. These practices will take place Tuesday through Thursday, starting at 11:30 am local time and go on till 4:00 pm local time.

Where is the 2023 Senior Bowl?

This year's Senior Bowl game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium, the home field of the South Alabama Jaguars.

It should also be noted that most of the past Senior Bowl games took place at the historical location of Mobile, Alabama. The only year the Senior Bowl didn't take place in Mobile was in its first year when Jacksonville, Florida, hosted it.

How to watch the Senior Bowl 2023 via TV and Live Stream

College football enthusiasts are in luck, as the 2023 Senior Bowl will be broadcast to cable TV owners and streaming platform users. Here are the details for the big broadcast:

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 2:30 pm ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, AL

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com, FuboTV

