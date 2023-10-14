LSU HC Brian Kelly provides key update on Greg Brooks Jr.'s brave battle with brain cancer, claims support fund "well over six figures"

The Greg Brooks Victory Fund was launched by The Tiger Athletic Foundation after LSU broke the news of their captain, Greg Brooks Jr. suffering from a rare type of cancer called medulloblastoma. The fund is meant to cater to costs related to Brooks Jr's health.

On an episode of the 'Paul Finebaum Show', LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed that Brooks Jr's condition warranted further surgery.

“Greg has been transferred to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis,” Kelly said. “He’s a strong man and we’re hoping that this next surgery allows him to begin the next challenge of battling cancer.”

Kelly further revealed the impact that the news of Greg Brooks Jr's diagnosis has had on his other players and the extensive support the defensive back's received.

"Our Victory Greg Brooks Fund is well over six figures. Our players individually have been impacted that with this world of so many distractions, they've realized how lucky they are to play the game," Kelly said.

Expand Tweet

After the surgery, Greg Brooks Jr's family released a statement on the support they have been receiving.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” the statement read. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans.

"Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3 and our entire family in your prayers.”

The LSU Tigers will honor their captain by painting the No. 3 on the gridiron for their game against the Auburn Tigers.

Background about Greg Brooks Jr.'s illness

Greg Brooks Jr. missed a majority of the LSU Tigers' preseason preparations due to what was then described as vertigo by the authorities.

In mid-September, he was forced to have emergency surgery at Our Lady of Lake Health after tumor was revealed between the brain stem and the cerebellum.

Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at the institution, gave an update on Brooks Jr.'s condition after the procedure.

“Speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation.

"As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

The support received by Greg Brooks Jr. has extended to the SEC community, with Arkansas wearing helmets with his number branded on them.