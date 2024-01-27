The Michigan Wolverines have announced the replacement for Jim Harbaugh, and it's none other than Sherrone Moore. Moore will take over the program after being promoted from the offensive coordinator job and will try to fill Harbaugh's shoes. He will be the first African-American to get the top job in Ann Arbor.

The former Michigan head coach decided to take a step up to the NFL. So, while Harbaugh is taking over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Wolverines moved quickly to fill the vacancy with a familiar face.

The announcement of Sherrone Moore being the Harbaugh replacement spread like wildfire on social media. Fans gave their reaction to the news, expresseing their satisfaction with the hire. It also drew some really wild reactions from the wider college football world.

Moore has been in the Michigan setup since 2018 when he joined Harbaugh's staff as the tight ends coach. In the subsequent seasons, he came to be known for his smash mouth play style which took the Wolverines offense to another level.

More about the coaching career of the new Michigan head coach, Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore started his coaching career in 2009 with the Louisville Cardinals. He came to Ann Arbor in 2018 as the tight ends coach and got a number of promotions to reach the level of the offensive coordinator of the program under Jim Harbaugh.

He also coached the offensive line while also serving as the acting head coach when Harbaugh was handed a suspension in the 2023 regular season. In the four games with Moore as acting head coach, the Wolverines went on to win all four.

This included an important win over arch rivals Ohio State Buckeyes, which confirmed their place in the Big Ten Championship game.

The new Michigan head coach enjoys a warm relationship with the team, evident from the fact that many players backed him to take over from Harbaugh. But will he be able to touch the heights the program saw under his predecessor?

