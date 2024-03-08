Blake Corum took to Instagram to admire his girlfriend Makiah Shipp’s charitable triumph. He shared a post from his lady love talking about the children's book sales she got to do at an event at the University of Michigan—Dearborn campus.

“Proud of you ❤️,” Corum wrote in his Instagram story.

Corum had a message for his girlfriend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The post was originally shared by Shipp herself, documenting her book sales at the UM-Dearborn campus. She thanked ‘Breaking the Cycle with Books’, a community organization on the campus for the opportunity to sell her book.

“Thank you @bcb.umd for having me speak and sell copies of Makiah's Show and Tell at your fundraiser! Providing literacy opportunities for underserved youth is impactful work, and I’m very glad that I got to be a part of it,” Shipp wrote in the caption.

Shipp is a University of Michigan alumni, just like her football star boyfriend. She is known for her work in the fields of social justice and children's literacy, apart from her work as a political analyst. Currently, she is on a tour to promote her children's book, ‘Makiah Show and Tell’.

Corum and his girlfriend also went on a luxurious date on a yacht, enjoying the view of the city skyline and spending quality time together.

Also read: $928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum backs GF Makiah Shipp as UMich alum kicks off book tour for Show and Tell

Makiah Shipp expressed her pride in Blake Corum

When Blake Corum helped the Michigan Wolverines lift their first national title since 1997, Makiah Shipp declared herself the proudest girlfriend in the world. She shared a snap of Corum after the win.

The couple has been dating since early 2022 and has been quite supportive of each other in any work that they do. While they have been busy making a name for themselves in their respective fields, they haven't failed to set some couple goals.

While Shipp continues her book tour, Corum is preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.

Also read: Blake Corum vs Derrick Henry 40 time: Which RB comes out on top?

Poll : Do Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp give you couple goals? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion