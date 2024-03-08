Blake Corum is spending quality time with his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, before the upcoming NFL draft. The former Michigan running back shared snippets from a romantic date with his lady love on Instagram. The couple enjoyed a yacht ride while looking over the city skyline.

“Life like this sure is sweet huh? #thankful,” Corum wrote in the caption.

When the Wolverines won the national title in January after defeating the Washington Huskies, Shipp declared herself the proudest girlfriend in the world. She was also present to support her boyfriend when the Michigan star got nominated for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

On the other hand, Corum backed his scholarly lady love when she kickstarted her book tour.

Corum had a phenomenal college football career with the Wolverines, establishing himself as an elite player in Ann Arbor. He played a vital role in taking the team to its first national title in two and a half decades.

Fans rooting for Blake Corum to take over the NFL

College football fans expect Corum to dominate the NFL in the future, just as he did in NCAA football for the Wolverines. One even quipped that seeing the couple together reminded them that they were still single.

Here are a few reactions:

Fans have backed the NFL prospect to do well as a pro.

Some more reactions.

The couple has been dating since early 2022, when they were both students at the University of Michigan. They have achieved a lot but they still don't fail to set adorable couple goals. Now it remains to be seen where life leads them after Corum gets drafted into the NFL

