Blake Corum vs Derrick Henry 40 time: Which RB comes out on top?

Blake Corum is one of the stoutest members of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Standing at only 5-foot-8, he still somehow packs over 200 pounds into that frame, making him both powerful and fast.

Corum certainly proved that on Saturday, when he did a 4.53-second 40-yard dash. That is 0.01 seconds better than what Tennessee Titans stalwart Derrick Henry achieved in 2016.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Michigan alum was one of the most important members of the Wolverines' title-winning 2023 campaign, rushing 258 times for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was named the offensive MVP of the national title game after rushing twice to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

With that said, how does Corum's other stats compare to Henry's?

Blake Corum vs. Derrick Henry: A comparison of Draft Combine stats

Little information on what numbers Blake Corum achieved is availabe. So far, here are his confirmed stats:

40 yard dash - 4.53 s

Vertical jump - 35.5 in

For comparison, here are the number he posted during Michigan's pro day:

40-yard dash - 4.4 s

Three-cone drill - 6.39 s

20-yard shuttle - 3.89 s

Bench press - 30 reps

For further comparison, these are Derrick Henry's Draft Combine numbers:

40-yard dash - 4.4 s

10-yard split - 1.56 s

20-yard split - 2.67 s

Three-cone drill - 6.39 s

20-yard shuttle - 3.89 s

Vertical jump - 37 in

Broad jump - 10 ft 10 in

Bench press - 22 reps

Blake Corum scouting report

As his final two seasons showed, Blake Corum is a very prolific scorer who has a knack for exploiting holes in the defense.

One of his favorite moves when rushing is to turn corners after a handoff, rather than simply bulldoze his way past the middle of the field. That makes him a very dangerous opponent to try to jam, but also leaves him open to a defense that prefers quick corner coverages.

Another point of contention surrounding him is his seeming lack of a well-built receiving game. Nevertheless, it will not be a problem if he joins a team with clear-cut passing options but one for those who lack a dependable receiver. His small size also makes him a poor choice as a blocker.

However, Corum also presents a good option on special teams. His low frame will greatly aid him in returns, and he packs enough size to excel as gunner/jammer.