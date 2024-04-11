PHOTO: Former Georgia WR Ladd McConkey and GF Sydney Horne mark their presence during Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat’s thrilling showdown

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey was courtside at State Farm Arena alongside his girlfriend, Sydney Horne, witnessing Tuesday night's NBA showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

McConkey wore a sleek white T-shirt and black jeans, while Horne adorned a stylish white crop top with blue denim jeans. The couple posed for a photo on the court alongside Dan Everett, the founder of ESM, a global sports management firm.

Screenshot via Instagram

The game itself was a nail-biter, with Miami eventually emerging victorious in a double-overtime 117-111 thriller. Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat with a game-high 33 points, while Jimmy Butler added 29 points.

"I thought the first half really set the tone for the game and then we had some ups and downs in that second half," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But I also think that's important for our team – to manage all the different emotions."

Sydney Horne adores NFL-hyped Ladd McConkey

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey has become a rising star with the 2024 NFL draft inching closer. His impressive performance at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis has caught the attention of teams and fans alike.

McConkey's exploits on the field didn't go unnoticed by his biggest cheerleader, girlfriend Sydney Horne. The 21-year-old took to Instagram and posted a photo with McConkey to express her pride in the two-time CFP national champion, writing:

"Proud of our boy !!!! ❤️ none like you."

Screenshot via Instagram

Even though McConkey had a lackluster 2023 college football season, the WR proved his worth at the combine, running a 4.39s 40-yard dash - tied for the sixth-fastest time among all wideouts.

"I thought I ran well and showed I can run routes inside and outside. It is what it is. People can say what they want. It doesn't bother me," McConkey said in an interview.

McConkey played in all 30 games during his first two years at Georgia, before injuries derailed his 2023 season. The Chatsworth, Georgia native suited up for nine matchups and recorded two touchdowns and 29 receptions for 456 yards.

His display of athleticism at the scouting combine has challenged the prevalent stereotypes about white receivers, which often label them as skilled route-runners but lacking top-end speed.

