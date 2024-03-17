2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Why Ladd McConkey's stock is on the rise

The NFL draft is quickly approaching, and Georgia Bulldogs receiver Ladd McConkey has seen his stock rise over the last few weeks thanks to an impressive combine in Indianapolis.

With several highly talented receivers set to be taken early, with Marvin Harrison Jr. the pick of the bunch, exactly where the others fall remains to be seen.

We have used Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator to see where the receivers get selected in the first two rounds, and McConkey, who has been projected to be a late second-round pick in some mock drafts, is taken with the first pick in the second round.

The first round of the NFL draft via SK simulator.

McConkey is selected by the Carolina Panthers.

According to the mock draft, several receivers will get taken high in the first round, with McConkey heading to the Panthers with the 33rd selection.

Here are the rankings of the receivers taken.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Malik Nabers, LSU Adonai Mitchell, Texas Rome Odunze, Washington Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Xavier Worthy, Texas Troy Franklin, Oregon Ladd McConkey, Georgia Jalen McMillan, Washington Keon Coleman, Florida State Johnny Wilson, Florida State Roman Wilson, Michigan

So, these are the receivers taken in the first two rounds, and there aren't a lot of surprises there.

As expected, Harrison, Nabers, Mitchell and Odunze are all taken off the board first, with speedsters Thomas, record breaker Xavier Worthy and Franklin rounding out the first round.

Then we look to the second round, and Ladd McConkey is taken with the first pick and is headed to Carolina to be Bryce Young's newest weapon, while physical receiver Keon Coleman will be taking his talents to the Colts and will look to link up with Anthony Richardson.

Could Ladd McConkey be a first-round selection?

Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State

Given the unknown that is the NFL draft, there is every chance that Ladd McConkey could be a first-round pick. While not likely to be in the top 15 due to the abundance of quarterback, edge and offensive line talent, there's a case to be made for him to be a late first-round pick.

The Colts could easily take him with the No. 32 pick, but then before that, it gets interesting as Xavier Worthy was taken ahead of him, and given his combine 40-yard dash record, teams could see that as a reason to draft him high.

Either way, McConkey has seen his stock rise over the last few weeks, and while there are other, more talented receivers, the Georgia Bulldog could see himself being a surprise first-round pick.