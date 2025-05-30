"The real draft order": Fans show their love for Deion Sanders Jr's latest post as brother Shedeur hits new milestone

Deion Sanders Jr's brother, Shedeur Sanders, was initially projected as a top-three pick, but the quarterback fell out of the first four rounds of the draft. He eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the 144th pick. He was the second quarterback drafted by the team after they acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Despite this, Shedeur Sanders remains one of the most popular rookies ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, Deion Sanders Jr.'s brand, 'Well Off Forever', shared a post highlighting how Shedeur is leading the NFL in terms of rookie jersey sales.

He holds the No.1 position while being followed by his ex-teammate, Travis Hunter, at No.2

Fans showed their love and support to the rookie quarterback for achieving this milestone.

"The top selling NBA rookie jersey was Bronny James. This is very similar to that," one fan stated.

"The real draft order," another fan commented.

Comments on the Well Off Forever IG post

"You can't stop what didn't come with a break," this fan said.

"That's how the draft should've been," another fan wrote.

Comments on the Well Off Forever IG post

"Look at god...look what he can do!!!" this fan said.

"We ain't surprised," one fan commented.

Comments on the Well Off Forever IG post

Bucky has been a vocal supporter throughout his brothers Shedeur and Shilo's draft process. Shilo ended up signing with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent.

After the draft drama, Deion Sanders Jr. released a new single called 'All Fall Down (No Sympathy). It was a tribute to his brothers and their struggles ahead of their professional debut in the NFL.

Deion Sanders Jr debunks rumors about custom-made Rolls-Royce for Shedeur Sanders

On Sunday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a tweet claiming that the Browns' rookie brought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500,000. Shedeur quickly clarified that the car was not his and he was focused on working hard to secure a spot on the team.

"Another lie...I'm focused on my team not a car purchase!"

His elder brother, Bucky, also shared a video on YouTube providing more clarity on the situation. According to Deion Sanders Jr, the Rolls-Royce was his purchase and not his brother's.

"Let me show y'all a few things. Starting with, why would y'all think this was Shedeur's?" Bucky said. "Who said anything about this being Shedeur's? Nobody said that. Y'all just made your own story and ran with it."

"It was delivered to me as a sample because you know I don't like that color. I like black or red. It was a sample. They let you drive it for like 30 days to see if we gonna get that or that Bentley Mulsanne." (TS-0:30 onwards)

ESPN's Aaron Goldhammer claims that Shedeur had the second-best performance at the OTAs behind Joe Flacco. Thus, he hints at the possibility of the rookie potentially competing for the QB1 job ahead of the 2025 season.

